UAE’s Blooming Tales

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 11:02 AM

The floral industry in the UAE is experiencing significant growth, with businesses gearing up to meet the high demand for various occasions across the country. There are several key reasons behind this surge in demand, ranging from cultural preferences to changing consumer behaviour.

One of the primary drivers of the growth in the floral industry is the UAE's diverse and multicultural population. The country is home to people from all over the world, each with their own traditions and customs surrounding the use of flowers for various occasions. From weddings and birthdays to religious celebrations like Eid, Onam or Diwali, flowers play a central role in many cultural and social events in the UAE. As a result, there is a constant demand for fresh and beautifully arranged floral arrangements throughout the year.

Tarun Joshi, Founder and CEO of IGP.

Speaking about the growing demand for floral products and services, Tarun Joshi, Founder and CEO of IGP, explains: "While entering the UAE market in 2023, we anticipated the floral arrangements market size of $200 million and growing at 15 per cent per annum. Over the past six months, our operations have successfully fulfilled over 10,000 orders of floral arrangements and floral decor at some of the marquee events. This signifies not only the evolving needs of the UAE market but also a trend towards using flowers as a language for communicating heartfelt emotions."

He further adds: "Consumers also seek unique, bespoke arrangements tailored to personal and cultural celebrations, while showing a growing preference for eco-friendly options. Additionally, there is a robust corporate demand for floral arrangements that enhance branding and customer engagement."

Flowers For Every Occasion: High Business Demand

The people in the UAE have a strong appreciation for aesthetics and beauty, making flowers a popular choice for personal and corporate gifting. Whether it's a bouquet of roses for a romantic gesture or an elegant arrangement for a corporate event, flowers are seen as a symbol of luxury and sophistication. Businesses have capitalised on this trend by offering personalized and customized floral arrangements to meet the diverse needs and preferences of their customers.

Rajesh Kumar, CEO — GCC & APAC, FNP.ae

In a culturally diverse country like the UAE, Rajesh Kumar, CEO — GCC & APAC, FNP.ae, discusses how the floral industry adapts to cater to various cultural preferences and occasions.

Kumar says: "At FNP.ae, we pride ourselves on our deep understanding and appreciation of the UAE's rich cultural diversity. Our approach involves meticulous planning and strategic foresight; we prepare our annual calendar to fully encompass a wide range of cultural festivities. From global events like Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Father's Day to culturally specific celebrations such as Eid, Diwali, and Orthodox Easter, we ensure 100 per cent coverage in our product offerings. We address this by maintaining close ties with cultural consultants and leveraging data analytics to forecast demand accurately for each festival and occasion."

Kumar states: "The proactive planning allows us to be fully prepared, with products that are not only unique but also culturally sensitive. We are committed to celebrating the cultural richness of the UAE, ensuring that every celebration can be marked with something special from us. This strategy has not only enhanced our brand's relevance across diverse communities but also deepened our connection with customers, fostering strong community ties and driving our market leadership in the region." The Digital Expansion: Convenient Buying In addition to cultural and aesthetic preferences, the rise of e-commerce and online shopping has also contributed to the growth of the floral industry in the UAE. With the convenience of ordering flowers online and having them delivered directly to their doorstep, consumers are increasingly turning to online florists for their floral needs. This has opened up new opportunities for businesses to reach a wider audience and expand their customer base. According to Joshi, IGP capitalises on digital channels to reach a wider audience and offer convenience. "As a digital-first brand, our key focus areas in the UAE revolve around building trust and loyalty through utilising the digital platforms available to us. Our online platforms allow easy browsing and purchasing, enhanced by features like personalised designs and same-day delivery, meeting modern demands for fast and efficient service. This has yielded impressive results for us, boasting a strong consumer base of over 12,000 users in UAE within less than 6 months of entering the market." Keeping Sustainability at its Core The UAE's thriving events and hospitality industry has created a steady demand for floral decorations and arrangements. From luxury hotels and resorts to event planners and wedding venues, there is a constant need for high-quality flowers to adorn venues and create memorable experiences for guests. But when it comes to sustainability, Kumar feels, it is not just a trend but a business imperative. "We're committed to reducing our environmental impact by sourcing 5-7 per cent of our flowers locally and adopting practices that have decreased our floral waste by almost one per cent. We're constantly exploring innovative packaging and sustainable sourcing methods to align with global eco-friendly standards. Additionally, we're testing new forms of 'edible' bio-packaging, which could revolutionise how gifts are both presented and preserved." Overall, the growing demand for flowers in the UAE can be attributed to a combination of cultural traditions, changing consumer preferences, and the increasing popularity of online shopping. As businesses continue to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of their customers, the floral industry is expected to remain a vibrant and flourishing sector in the UAE for years to come.

— anam@khaleejtimes.com