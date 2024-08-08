Top reasons for students to consider the US Golden Visa program

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 6:32 PM

The US, renowned for its Ivy League and top-tier universities, attracts over one million international students each year. Yet, many of these aspiring students remain unaware of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, also known as the US Golden Visa, missing out on its life-changing educational advantages. Most students apply for the F-1 student visa, filled with restrictions such as limited work opportunities with US employers and challenges in securing residency. In contrast, the US Golden Visa offers solutions to these challenges, enabling students to transition smoothly and securely into the US educational system and prepare for life after graduation.

What Is the US Golden Visa?

The EB-5 program offers a golden opportunity for families to secure US permanent residency with an investment of $800,000 into a government pre-approved commercial enterprise in the US. A successful EB-5 application grants Green Cards to all family members, including the husband, wife, and children under the age of 21. As Green Card holders, they can freely live, work, and travel within the land of opportunities.

Recent legal advancements through the Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 have transformed the EB-5 process, introducing fast-tracking tools such as concurrent filing. This reform accelerates the application process, allowing investors to move to the US within months. While awaiting approval, investors can reside in the United States with work and travel authorisation. With this new feature, the US Golden Visa has become a magnet for many of the over one million international students and families who aspire to study and thrive in the US.

Educational Benefits

With the US Golden Visa program, students have access to exclusive benefits in the US that could help them progress further in their studies and career. As Green Card holders, students significantly increase their chances of being accepted into prestigious US universities, including competitive Ivy League schools. This is because they will be considered as a US person rather than an international student in the admission process and will therefore not be subject to self-imposed quotas.

Many international students face high tuition and miscellaneous expenses that could hinder their studies and ability to stay in the US. The EB-5 program can alleviate these financial burdens by providing students with access to financial support from the government via scholarships and grants. Financial aid is crucial for international students as tuition fees in the US are rising. For example, undergraduate tuition fees for Yale University have jumped from $87,705 to $90,975 over the course of one academic year. As a US Green Card holder, tuition fees can be up to 80 per cent cheaper with the help of the US government.

Shai Zamanian, director of The American Legal Center, expresses the importance of this program for students explaining that, "With the EB-5 program, international students gain the assurance they need to focus on their education and maximise their university experience in the US, knowing they will have work authorisation upon graduation. This greatly supports their academic achievements." The American Legal Center is a team of US licensed lawyers that have specialised in the EB-5 program for over a decade, resulting in securing their position as the leading EB-5 experts in the region.

Employment Opportunities

Participating in the EB-5 program and obtaining a US Green Card opens a world of superior employment opportunities for students upon graduation. As Green Card holders, graduates are no longer tethered to employment sponsorship to be able to stay in the country. Additionally, they can work for any US employer, for any duration, and in any location.