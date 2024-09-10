Rewiring the Future for a Sustainable and Circular Cable, Metals Industry

The International Energy Agency projects a staggering 400 per cent increase in demand for critical metals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper by 2040, driven by the expansion of electric vehicles, battery storage, and electricity networks.

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 3:44 PM

The cable and metals sectors are at a critical juncture, tasked with not only meeting surging demand but also embracing environmental responsibility. The International Energy Agency projects a staggering 400 per cent increase in demand for critical metals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper by 2040, driven by the expansion of electric vehicles, battery storage, and electricity networks. Meeting this demand sustainably is a complex challenge requiring bold action and innovative solutions.

Companies must reshape supply chains to be more resilient and less carbon-intensive. A circular economy approach is now a strategic imperative, reimagining the entire value chain to minimise waste and maximise efficiency. In the Middle East, the $10.9 billion cable market is poised for significant growth, driven by infrastructure projects and demand for energy-efficient technologies.

Innovation is key. Advances like nanotechnology enhance cable efficiency, while AI and automation optimise production and reduce waste. Recent studies suggest that improved recycling technologies could potentially meet between 5.2 per cent and 7.2 per cent of the EU's demand for critical metals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper in new batteries by 2030.

The UAE is pioneering green hydrogen in metal production, aiming to produce 1.4 million tonnes per annum by 2031 and scaling up to 15 million tonnes by 2050. This strategic move bolsters the country's position in the global hydrogen market and supports low-carbon local industries. Industry leaders must now drive change by harnessing innovation, investing in sustainable technologies, and collaborating across sectors. Forging alliances with governments, policymakers, investors, and consumers will create a supportive ecosystem that can accelerate the shift to a circular economy. The path ahead is clear, and the urgency to act has never been greater. Our industry has a unique opportunity to lead the global energy transition, but it will require bold action and a willingness to embrace change for a sustainable future.

— The writer is Group CEO of Ducab.