Promising future seen for sustainable logistics in GCC

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 11:58 AM Last updated: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 12:39 PM

The future of sustainable logistics in the GCC region is promising, with increasing awareness and commitment to environmental sustainability. As government and industries prioritise green initiatives, logistics companies will play a crucial role in this transformation, experts say.

Top executives at iMile, logistics and last-mile delivery specialists, said advancements in technology, such as electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions, will drive efficiencies and reduce carbon footprints.

Naveen Joseph, Co-Founder, iMile, said iMile is at the forefront of sustainable logistics in the GCC region, leading by example through our commitment to eco-friendly practices.

“Our transition to sustainable packaging is just the beginning. We are continuously exploring new technologies and processes to reduce our environmental impact, such as optimising delivery routes to cut emissions and incorporating electric vehicles into our fleet,” he said.

“We also actively engage with our partners and suppliers to promote sustainability throughout the supply chain. Our role extends beyond our operations as we advocate for industry-wide standards and policies that support sustainable logistics,” he said.

Amar Rizvi, Chief Strategy Officer, iMile, said iMile envisions a logistics ecosystem where sustainability is integral, not optional, and where innovation and responsibility pave the way for a greener future.

“Collaboration among stakeholders will be essential to overcoming challenges and achieving common sustainability goals,” he said.

ESG commitment

Joseph has launched various Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives to protect the environment by minimising waste through innovative solutions.

“At iMile, our commitment to ESG initiatives highlights our dedication to sustainable and ethical business practices. We prioritise environmental stewardship, focusing on reducing our carbon footprint and minimising waste through innovative solutions.

He said social responsibility is at the “core of our operations, where we foster inclusive growth, employee well-being, and community engagement”.

“Ethical governance guides our decision-making processes, ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity in all our actions. We set ambitious targets, regularly assess our ESG performance, and collaborate with industry partners to drive collective sustainability efforts. By integrating ESG principles into our strategic framework, we aim to create long-term value for our stakeholders and contribute positively to society.”

Shift towards sustainable packaging

"We are proud to announce our transition to sustainable packaging as a pivotal step in our ESG journey across the GCC. Going forward, we are adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions that significantly reduce our environmental impact. These new materials are fully recyclable and sourced responsibly, reflecting our commitment to environmental stewardship. This shift not only aligns with our ESG objectives but also sets a precedent in the logistics sector, demonstrating that sustainability and operational efficiency can go hand-in-hand," he said. Significant growth Rizvi said the first half of 2024 has been highly successful for iMile, marked by significant growth and progress in our strategic initiatives. "We have seen robust demand for our services, driven by our commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence," he said. Looking ahead to the second half of 2024, he said: "We anticipate continued growth and are focused on expanding our market presence, enhancing our service offerings, and further advancing our ESG goals. We are optimistic about maintaining our momentum and delivering strong performance." To a question about expanding presence in the region, he said iMile has established a strong presence across the entire Gulf region and are focused on further strengthening our footprint. Recognising the dynamic market and increasing demand for efficient logistics solutions in the area, the company is strategically investing in new infrastructure and technology. "Our initiatives include establishing additional distribution centers, enhancing our delivery network, and leveraging advanced logistics technologies to boost efficiency and customer experience," he said. "We are also exploring partnerships with local businesses to strengthen our regional presence through our CSP, DSP, and eDSP. Our expansion plans are aligned with our commitment to sustainable growth, ensuring our operations contribute positively to the Gulf region's economic and environmental landscape," he said.

