Papel set to explore new Horizons

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 11:22 AM

PAPEL Holding, the fastest growing payment solution provider in the UAE, sees bright future for fintech companies and said it would explore new markets next year to strengthen its presence worldwide, its top official says.

Dr Ferit Nick Samuray, Founder and Chairman of Papel Holding, said his scale-up startup has a strong presence in four countries including the UAE and Turkey and he will explore Canada, South America and European countries next year to capitalise on business opportunities in the West.

“At Papel, we are creating a lifestyle wallet that will meet the consumers’ daily financial and non-financial needs from money transfers to investment opportunities, cross-border, and even BNPL and exclusive concierge services to our High Net Worth individuals,” Dr Samuray told BTR during an exclusive interview.

He said digital transformation, with governments actively promoting digital initiatives, will strengthen payment solutions industry in the Gulf region.

“And then, with high smartphone penetration rates in the region, mobile payment solutions are likely to see significant growth. This includes not only traditional mobile payments but also the use of QR codes, NFC technology, and other contactless methods,” said Dr Samuray, a serialentrepreneur.

Papel Holding is a fintech company and its infrastructure is a fully configurable, plug in and easy to use technical environment. This allows all businesses, from small to large, across a multitude of merchant categories to seamlessly integrate the solutions and start accepting real time payments via POS or Online. “We are continuously growing, learning, and adjusting based on the market data and customers’ needs and expectations,” Dr Samuray said.

Excerpts from the interview:

How do you derive the idea for Papel Holding?

Papel was incepted back in 2021 due to the digital transformation acceleration after the Covid-19 pandemic as all the technological innovations such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Computing, among others, have made it easier and more cost-effective to enter the financial services market.

Please describe Papel, its operations, and performance since inception?

The main purpose of PAPEL is to cater to the market gaps and customer needs. We address unmet needs in the market in both the issuance and acquiring spaces by improving customer experience, offering more tailored products, and serving underserved markets.

Papel is a fintech company on a mission to revolutionise money management and transactions. We are committed to providing secure, compliant, and cashless payment solutions that unlock financial freedom for all.

How was 2023 for Papel, and how do you see outlook for the company in 2024?

The year 2023 marked the awaited launch of Papel Holding as a scale up in the different markets where we are live, such as Turkey and the UAE. 2024 is pivotal for Papel as we will witness growth in multiple verticals, where new products will be launched, and new territories will be added to our growing list.

Payment solutions demand is on the rise. How do you see the future of payment solution market in UAE and GCC?

The future of the payment solutions market in the UAE and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region appears very promising, driven by several key trends and factors such as digital transformation where both the UAE and GCC are rapidly embracing digital transformation, with governments actively promoting digital initiatives. And then, with high smartphone penetration rates in the region, mobile payment solutions are likely to see significant growth. This includes not only traditional mobile payments but also the use of QR codes, NFC technology, and other contactless methods.

The e-commerce sector in the UAE and GCC is expanding rapidly as well, and this growth directly correlates with an increased demand for secure, efficient online payment solutions, including digital wallets and seamless checkout experiences. Needless to say, the governments in the GCC are focusing on financial inclusion, aiming to bring more people into the formal banking sector. This could lead to the development of more accessible and user-friendly payment solutions, especially for underserved communities.

In addition, the region is witnessing a surge in fintech startups, which are introducing innovative payment solutions. These companies, often supported by government-led initiatives and incubators, are likely to play a key role in shaping the future of payments in the region.

Finally, given the GCC's position as a global business hub, there's a growing need for efficient cross-border payment solutions. This might lead to the adoption of new technologies like Blockchain for faster and more secure international transactions.

Which are core growth markets for Papel? Which new markets would you like to explore in 2024?

Core markets are currently Turkey and the UAE. In 2024, we are looking at Canada, other countries in Europe, and South America.

What is the size of the payment solution market in the UAE? How much market share Papel has, and what is its target?

The payment solutions market in the UAE is experiencing substantial growth, driven by several key factors: Market size and growth rate where the UAE's digital payments market is projected to expand significantly, with a forecasted market volume of $39.13 billion by 2027. This represents a growth rate of 8.02 per cent from 2023 to 2027. Then, if you take the cards and payments market value; In 2022, the UAE cards and payments market was valued at $119.8 billion, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than eight per cent during the period from 2022 to 2026.

Notably, cash transactions still dominated the market in 2022, accounting for more than 64 per cent of overall payment transaction volume.

Finally, and at a quick glance, the overall payment market growth where the UAE is projected to grow at an even more robust CAGR of 13.67 per cent from 2022 to 2027. This growth is supported by the increasing adoption of mobile payment applications like Samsung Pay, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and American Express. The trend is bolstered by rising internet penetration and the rapid growth of online retailing in the region.

Do you provide customized solutions and offer after sales service to your clients?

Papel’s full suite of solutions and services will be available in white label at some point in future where we will be able to help other fintechs elevate their products and go to market faster with a plug and play set of regulated and compliant capabilities.

What are the challenges for the payment solution market, and what do you suggest to address the concerns and problems?

The payment solution market, while growing rapidly, faces several challenges. Addressing these effectively requires a combination of technological innovation, regulatory adaptation, and consumer education.

These challenges can be summarised below: Security concerns: The rise in digital transactions increases the risk of cyberattacks and fraud. Consumers and businesses are often concerned about the security of their financial data.

Regulatory Compliance: Navigating the complex web of financial regulations and ensuring compliance can be challenging, especially with regulations differing across borders.

Technological Integration: Integrating new payment solutions with existing systems can be technically challenging and costly for businesses. Consumer Trust and Adoption as well as Access and Inclusivity: Gaining consumer trust and encouraging the adoption of new payment methods can be difficult, particularly in regions with a strong preference for cash. Ensuring that payment solutions are accessible to all segments of society, including those without traditional banking access, is a key challenge.

Interoperability: The ability of different payment systems to work together seamlessly is crucial for a smooth user experience and, market fragmentation where the presence of numerous players and platforms can lead to a fragmented market, confusing consumers, and businesses.

To effectively address the challenges in the payment solution market, it's crucial to enhance security measures through advanced protocols and consumer education, engage with regulatory bodies for compliance and supportive frameworks, and invest in technology for better integration with existing systems. Raising consumer awareness about the benefits and security of new payment methods can boost adoption.

Focusing on financial inclusion by developing accessible solutions for all population segments, fostering interoperability between different payment systems, and encouraging collaboration among market players are essential for reducing market fragmentation. Continuous innovation and adaptation to market needs and technological advancements will ensure the market's relevance and competitiveness.

Please share reasons why customers prefer Papel over its competitors?

Papel invests primarily in its people and cultivates a culture of transparency. The latter is mirrored in products that are extremely intuitive, user friendly, and beneficial to the various segments of users. We are continuously growing, learning, and adjusting based on the market data and customers’ needs and expectations.

How do you see competition in the payment solution industry?

The payment solution industry is characterised by intense and dynamic competition, fuelled by rapid technological innovations, and shifting consumer preferences towards digital and mobile-first solutions. Regulatory changes frequently open new opportunities for both established players and new entrants, leading to a diverse range of services including traditional payment processing, peer-to-peer systems, mobile wallets, and blockchain-based solutions.

The competitive landscape is further shaped by strategic collaborations and partnerships, including those with non-financial businesses, to expand service offerings and market reach. Fintech startups bring disruptive innovations, challenging established norms and rapidly gaining market share.

Key competitive factors include not just technology and user experience but also the ability to offer secure, trustworthy solutions, competitive pricing, and customized services to meet the varied needs of different customer segments. This environment of rapid evolution and innovation makes the payment solutions industry a complex but highly dynamic field. Bottom line, competition is always healthy and welcomed. There is enough market share for multiple unicorns to co-exist.

