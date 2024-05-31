Nirav Shah, Founder and Managing Director of Creative Lab Interiors, said the company has set the standards of excellence in interior implementation.

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:25 AM Last updated: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:26 AM

CREATIVE LAB INTERIORS is a success story as it doesn't compromise over quality and deliver projects on time, its top official says.

Nirav Shah, Founder and Managing Director of Creative Lab Interiors, said the company has set the standards of excellence in interior implementation as it not only understands the client's design needs but also interpreting them in such a way that it reflects the brand's personality seamlessly.

“Our projects range from small bespoke offices to multiple floor fit outs. By delivering consistently high levels of service, quality and health and safety, we are the contractor of choice for many of our clients,” Shah told BTR during an interview.

Creative Lab is an interior fit-out company that executes projects in the hospitality, retail, healthcare, and commercial sector. Our projects' portfolio illustrates our skills in combining aesthetic and operational requirements to create the harmonious and complete results our clients expect.

“We are known for delivering our projects on time, on budget & with highest quality,” he said.

Excerpts from the interview:

Can you share the story behind the founding of Creative Lab Interiors and what inspired you to start this company?

The entire idea of starting Creative Lab Interiors came from the thought of making a difference in emerging market conditions to fill the gap with our previous experience of the industry. We wanted to follow the best practices for our clients, our staff and be one stop solution for turnkey interior design and fit out works.

How do you ensure consistency and quality across diverse projects in different sectors? We keep a close check on the quality. All our team members and craftsmen are well-trained with years of experience to deliver the projects with the highest quality.

Can you discuss any recent projects that highlight the unique capabilities and strengths of Creative Lab Interiors?

Our very recent accomplishment is with the Government of UAE, where we have delivered a project of 9,000 square feet in a premium tower, which required lot of bespoke interiors and had tight timelines. Despite changes and variations, the project was completed on time.

What role does client collaboration play in your project development process, and how do you ensure client satisfaction from start to finish? Our clients are usually relaxed when they partner with us in bringing their ideas to reality. We have interactions with them on regular intervals to understand them better. From the time of space planning to 3D renders to sample approvals, everything until the handover is managed by key account managers who take care of our clients. What sets Creative Lab Interiors apart from other interior fit-out companies? We are known for delivering our projects on time, on budget & with highest quality. We have in-house expertise of all related works required to do a turnkey interior fit out, which allows us to get complete control on the timelines as well as quality. How do you balance maintaining the company's core values and culture while driving growth and expansion? Our company’s core values lie in its people. We make sure our team members are happy working with us , we connect with them on professional as well as personal level. Our work culture is pretty cool , fun and interactive.

Secondly, as we mentioned ensuring the highest quality always remain our priority.