Nurturing Children for Future

THE ABU DHABI Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has been playing an important role cultivate a vibrant ecosystem crucial for nurturing children and preparing them for the future.

In collaboration with governments and startups, the Abu Dhabi-based entity is committed to advancing early childhood development by nurturing innovation across various sectors. It encourages startups that exhibit innovation, disruption and a clear differentiator in the competitive landscape.

“We fully foster and support startup innovation, empowering them to thrive while benefiting society,” Dr Yousef Alhammadi, Executive Director of The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, told BTR in an interview.

Dr Yousef has over two decades of experience in analytics at the intersection of human-centric technology. With a PhD in Applied Statistics and Machine Learning and experience at MIT, he has worked in a variety of notable roles, including Chief Intelligence Officer at the Special Olympic World Games in 2019, where he developed a loT smart device and technology that leveraged VR and AR to real-time mapping, translation, and event updates. Excerpts from the interview:

How has Abu Dhabi consistently invested in startups to solve major early childhood development (ECD) challenges?

Through one of the ECA’s main initiatives, the Anjal Z Techstars Founder Catalyst Programmee, we have significantly impacted the startup ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. With financing from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and partners such as Hub 71 and Techstars, the programme invites global startups to localise their offerings and solutions to the most critical challenges within the ECD sector.

Established in 2020, we have completed four cohorts, supporting over 45 early and growth-stage startups, and helped establish over 10 growth-stage startups in Abu Dhabi. Selected startups receive mentorship and expert sessions, access to equity-free grants, local networking to build meaningful connections with relevant organisations and the opportunity to launch their pilots with identified local partners and set up an office in Abu Dhabi. The initiative promotes quality innovation and healthy competition within the local ECD sector, resulting in better and more effective solutions in the long run.

How can investing in international startups boost the local economy?

Investing in international startups drives economic growth and tackles critical challenges through various tech and non-tech solutions. The Anjal Z programme is committed to advancing early childhood development by nurturing innovation across various sectors. From HealthTech and EdTech to mindfulness, well-being, and social-emotional support, our startup portfolio encompasses diverse solutions addressing various ECD issues.

While startups like Storybutton, Monkibox, and Zenimal offer non-tech solutions, others like Storybook, WonderTree, and Enrichly focus on tech-driven innovations. These startups contribute positively to child development by offering innovative products and services. Supporting such startups enables us to address local challenges effectively. Whether digital platforms enhance early childhood education or tangible products promote health and well-being, these solutions significantly impact children's lives. Through mentorship, localisation, networking support and access to financing, we cultivate a vibrant ecosystem crucial for nurturing children and preparing them for the future. Startups are pioneers in finding novel solutions to complex problems, driving innovation across industries, and fostering lasting change.Collaboration between governments and startups facilitated through mentoring initiatives, yields mutual benefits. As a government entity, we fully foster and support startup innovation, empowering them to thrive while benefiting society.

How does the programme select the right startups to offer funding and mentorship?

The Anjal Z Cohort startup selection process is a collaborative effort involving the ECA, ADIO, Techstars and Hub 71 and key ecosystem stakeholders. It comprises rigorous application reviews, one-on-one interviews, and panel sessions for Cohorts. When sourcing, we prioritise six key factors: team and team dynamics, traction, passion, ability to localize, market size, and other Abu Dhabi and ECA-specific criteria. Additionally, we assess the company's pitch quality, market traction, marketing strategy, and Go-To-Market/commercial strategy. Ultimately, we seek startups that exhibit innovation, disruption and a clear differentiator in the competitive landscape.

Describe major ECD challenges and what governments can do to solve them.

The early childhood development sector faces various challenges, including health issues like low birth weight and obesity, supporting children with disabilities, etc. However, there are sufficient non-tech and technological solutions to these challenges, and governments should prioritise their adoption.

Governments play a crucial role in this process by conducting research, fostering cross-sectoral collaboration and implementing initiatives to promote conscious parenting, impart values, etc. ECA programs foster increased interaction between families by helping parents and caregivers. For example, the Parent-Friendly Label program encourages family-friendly policies in the private sector. Programmes like the WED Movement also bring global experts together to address local challenges while our research team informs policy decisions. Investing in early childhood and innovation is critical to preparing children for the future. We empower them to learn, stay healthy and thrive in a rapidly changing world by providing the necessary tools and support. With a concerted effort from governments, organisations, and individuals, we can ensure that every child can reach their full potential. Why should other countries replicate the Abu Dhabi startup funding model? Abu Dhabi understands the importance of innovative solutions startups create and how they can solve critical social problems. The UAE supports new businesses and offers startup incentives in several free zones. Some benefits of having a business set up in a free zone include reduced costs of operations, fast-track company set-up and procedures, and 100 per cent equity retainment. The UAE enjoys a world-class environment that supports the entrepreneurship sector. It has an integrated system to incubate entrepreneurial projects and accelerate their growth. The concerned government entities are developing initiatives and programs that serve as growth engines and major contributors to increasing the UAE's GDP. Other governments can help startups by providing networking platforms between the business, tech sector, and government entities. Also, the authorities can start incubation programs to provide startup mentorship options. Governments play a crucial role in ensuring that innovative technologies and solutions receive maximum support as they benefit the larger society and its future. The earlier you invest, the less it costs you later. Supporting tech and startups can also increase efficiency, so we know exactly what we are solving. Governments should democratize technology and give precise doses to avoid complications. By working together, both governments and startups can benefit as businesses succeed by providing solutions to societal challenges that governments seek to solve. THE ABU DHABI EARLY CHILDHOOD AUTHORITY PLAYS A KEY ROLE The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) oversees the early childhood development sector in Abu Dhabi and its initiatives focus on the early stages of pregnancy and children from birth to eight years old, widely considered the most influential period. The authority works with service-providing entities, ensuring that they have the right policies and legislation to encourage holistic early childhood development. Their startup programme, Anjal Z (Generation Z) has supported 32 early and growth-stage startups through three successful cohorts since 2020.

