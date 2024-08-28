Nothing is the fastest-growing smartphone vendor in H1 2024, including in Saudi Arabia

London-based technology company Nothing is excited to share encouraging global growth research conducted by Canalys.

2024 has been a year focused on scale with 9 products launched across Nothing and the CMF by Nothing sub-brand.

Nothing was found to be the fastest-growing smartphone vendor when comparing H1 2023 to H1 2024, a 246% increase in all markets covered by the Canalys research. Nothing was also the fastest-growing smartphone vendor in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Japan, India, Spain and Italy for H1 2023 vs H1 2024.

During the first half of 2024, Nothing launched Phone (2a) plus the Special Edition variant whilst its flagship Phone (2) launched in July 2023, ranked 3rd in the price category of $500 and above during Q2 2024 in the UAE market. In terms of the True Wireless Stereo product category, Nothing was the fastest across both H1 2024 (+313%) and Q2 2024 (769%) when compared to the same time periods in 2023. In Q2 2024, Nothing was the fastest growing TWS vendor in France, USA, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

Earlier this year, Nothing unveiled Ear and Ear (a) - featuring industry-first integration with ChatGPT.