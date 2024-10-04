HONOR Expands GCC Presence with New Flagship Experience Store in Dubai

Laurance Li, County Manager, HONOR GCC; Ahmed bin Khadia, President BK Group; Daniel Wang, Regional President of HONOR MEA; and Ahmad Badri, Director, Eros Group, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 8:08 AM

Global technology brand HONOR has announced the opening of its first experience store in the UAE at Dubai Festival City Mall, marking a pivotal moment in the brand’s expansion strategy across the UAE.

This new store is a testament to HONOR’s alignment with the UAE’s Vision for Digital Transformation, which seeks to establish the nation as a global leader in innovation and technology, and foster a knowledge-based economy.

Additionally, this store opening underscores HONOR’s commitment to strengthening local collaboration and developing a robust partner ecosystem. By collaborating with local distributors, retailers, and service providers, HONOR not only boosts its market presence but also supports the growth of a tech-driven retail landscape in the region.

“The launch of our first experience store in the UAE is a pivotal moment in HONOR’s strategic expansion within the GCC,” Laurance Li, Country Manager, HONOR GCC, commented.

“This store is not just a retail space; it is a key milestone in our mission to solidify HONOR’s market presence in the region. By creating a dedicated environment where customers can directly engage with our latest innovations, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional technology experiences and expanding our footprint in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.”

Daniel Wang and Ahmad Badri at the event.

Situated on the first floor of Dubai Festival City Mall, the 126 square metres HONOR experience store redefines customer engagement and accessibility. The store’s elegant design incorporates upgraded 4.0 wall materials, creating a luxurious and premium atmosphere that enhances both the visual and tactile experience for visitors. The store layout features enriched product displays with themed modules, including accessory and watch walls, strategically designed to optimise the shopping experience, and draw customer interest. A dedicated space within the store invites customers to immerse themselves in HONOR’s latest products and technologies and aims to foster a stronger connection with the brand by providing them with easy access to cutting-edge innovations. Showcasing HONOR’s commitment to innovation and product leadership, the store offers exclusive promotions on flagship products like the HONOR Magic V3 and HONOR MagicPad 2, giving customers the opportunity to experience the brand’s latest technological advancements firsthand. The HONOR experience store officially opened its doors on September 13th, 2024, with various activities and lucky draws and so on, inviting celebrities from all walks of life to join in the fun. The store is conveniently located on the first floor and will operate according to the mall’s regular hours - from 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM on weekdays and 10:00 AM to 01:00 AM from Friday to Sunday. In addition to activities, the store will offer a variety of service promotions. These include a free screen protector and art back film for any model, free laser engraving on HONOR mobile phones, and complimentary cleaning, maintenance, and system upgrade services for HONOR phones. There will be no labour costs for service maintenance on HONOR mobile phones, and customers will receive free accessories or small gifts upon the completion of service work orders.

