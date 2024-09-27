Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) celebrates its 10th Anniversary, ushering in a new era of growth and innovation

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 5:23 PM

Over the past decade, GRIF (The Global Restaurant Investment Forum) has served as a vital platform, uniting over 1,000 restaurant operators, investors, and key stakeholders across the industry. As it marks its 10th anniversary, GRIF is now set to host an exclusive event providing restaurant operators and investors from the GCC a unique opportunity to tap into the UK’s distinctive market.

This close-knit gathering seeks to foster valuable connections, drive strategic deals, and facilitate key discussions on the latest industry trends, all aimed at propelling the global expansion of restaurant brands. This year, the vibrant city of Edinburgh will set the stage for this prestigious event, taking place from October 7 to 8 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

As an established innovation hub and deal-making forum, GRIF has hosted insightful briefings, conferences, and study tours in key global markets such as Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Amsterdam, London, and Nairobi. Now, under the leadership of Jennifer Pettinger-Haines, GRIF is entering its next chapter, celebrating its 10th anniversary by bringing together the operators and investors who have been instrumental to its success, alongside new industry leaders.

Jennifer Pettinger-Haines, the concept architect for The Global Restaurant Investment Forum, said: “I started GRIF to connect restaurants with the right investors, and it’s been incredible to witness its growth over the past decade. Having helped hundreds of brands expand internationally, our platform remains open to new brands and innovative investors, showcasing our support of the industry’s ongoing growth. We look forward to continuing these conversations in Edinburgh and would love to welcome operators and investors with exciting concepts.”

Renowned Speakers and Unique Experiences GRIF will host an impressive lineup of expert speakers over the two days including Robin Rowland OBE, partner at Trispan; Michael Toxvaerd, executive director at Nightcap PLC; Harry Goss, partner at McWin Capital Partners; Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket Holdings; Faisal Shaker, founder, board member & CEO at Modern Food Company (MFC) & Modern Elite Company; Lydia Forte, group director of food and beverage at Rocco Forte Hotels; Jillian MacLean MBE, founder and CEO at Drake & Morgan; Iain McPherson, owner of Panda & Sons; Kate Nicholls OBE, CEO of UK Hospitality; Simon Farrow, global business performance director at Tao Group Hospitality, and James Hacon, managing partner at Think Hospitality and chairman at I am Doner. Additionally, the programme features study tours, and networking receptions, offering opportunities to reconnect with industry peers and gain new insights. Local site visits are designed to inspire attendees, including a welcome lunch at the iconic The Balmoral, a reception at The Alchemist—an experiential bar and restaurant renowned for its creativity—and tours of acclaimed venues such as Somewhere by Nico, Dean Banks' restaurants, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, W Edinburgh, Panda & Sons, The Tigerlily, The DogHouse by BrewDog, and Cardinal, among others.

For more information on GRIF and to stay up to date on the latest events, please visit grif.com.