GAINA to Foster Eco-friendly Building Solutions in the UAE

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 12:23 PM

In the dynamic landscape of sustainable innovations, Ali Al Fardan, a visionary leader from the esteemed Al Fardan business family in the UAE, has recently taken a significant step towards fostering eco-friendly building solutions. Partnering with NNJ Sunrise Trading, Ali Al Fardan, Business Partner at GAINA, has played a pivotal role in the successful launch of 'GAINA', a revolutionary insulation coating that promises to redefine the way we approach sustainability in construction. This collaboration echoes the family's commitment to innovation and aligns seamlessly with the UAE's 2050 Vision, signalling a new era for environmentally conscious building practices.

On November 24, 2023, in a landmark event, NNJ Sunrise Trading introduced GAINA to an exclusive audience, marking a momentous occasion in the realm of sustainable construction. This cutting-edge insulation coating offers comprehensive protection for walls, ceilings, and various surfaces, acting as an additional shield that not only enhances the safety and intelligence of buildings but also contributes significantly to creating a greener environment.

The launch event was not just a mere introduction of a product; it was an immersive experience designed to showcase GAINA's extraordinary capabilities. Attendees, including architects, homeowners, construction professionals, and property owners, were treated to expert speeches on sustainability and live demonstrations that delved into the science behind GAINA's innovative features. The event concluded with an exciting lucky draw, providing attendees with the opportunity to walk away with enticing prizes.

The journey of GAINA traces back to the visionary leadership of President Ishiko Tatsujiro of Nissin Sangyo Company, Ltd. The company set the stage for sustainable coatings and innovation in 1989, culminating in the introduction of GAINA in 2006. With its widespread adoption and maximum market share in Japan, GAINA has become synonymous with exceptional performance and a commitment to sustainability.

GAINA's core values center around safety and eco-consciousness, as the ceramic coating efficiently neutralizes and ionizes toxic substances and odors, thereby minimising pollution in the environment. Beyond its immediate impact on living spaces, GAINA significantly reduces power consumption by preventing heat loss, leading to a substantial drop in CO2 emissions.

This innovative ceramic coating goes beyond safeguarding living spaces; it plays a crucial role in enhancing overall quality of life by providing increased safety, comfort, noise reduction, and environmental benefits.

With an affiliate programme that allows individuals to earn generous commissions while promoting GAINA's products, the insulation coating proves to be a game-changer in its field.

Aligned with Dubai's 2050 Vision, GAINA embodies the city's commitment to integrating sustainability into everyday life. As it contributes to the realization of greener buildings, energy conservation, and reduced carbon footprint, GAINA signals a brighter and more sustainable future for the UAE.

The success of the launch event on the 24th of November 2023 underscores the growing demand for sustainable alternatives in the construction industry and positions GAINA as a pioneering force in driving innovation within the sector.