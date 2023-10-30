Fintech Tuesdays: The Torchbearers of Mena’s Fintech Movement

Business network beckons the next wave of fintech innovators, thinkers, and dreamers

Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM

THE FINTECH landscape of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is witnessing an unparalleled transformation, and right at the heart of this movement is a community of over 2,500 members who are all contributing the future shape of Fintech in the Region: Fintech Tuesdays.

As we explore this dynamic assembly, it’s hard not to be caught up in the fervour of innovation, shared vision, and the overarching commitment to the three cardinal pillars of community, collaboration, and capital which together catalyse this movement.

Fintech Tuesdays is not just another business network. It’s a grassroots community, driven by egalitarian principles, ensuring that every voice, irrespective of its stature, finds resonance within the group. This community has risen from the ground up, capturing the true essence of what the Mena region stands for - unity in diversity, relentless pursuit of innovation, and the shared dream of inclusivity.

Our six key areas of focus as of today, namely — Building and growing an open, inclusive and connected community, enabling and Supporting Fintech’s — Early Stage to Exits, Strengthening collaboration between Incumbent (FIs and corporates) and Fintech’s, Building bridges with new technologies shaping the future of Fintech, Upskilling and Reskilling the Workforce and wider population and Achieving greater diversity in Fintech, serve as the compass that navigates the community's collective efforts. While each focus area has its own unique challenges and triumphs, the synergy between them ensures that fintech Tuesdays continues to be a formidable force in the Mena fintech ecosystem.

Guiding the community's trajectory are 22 council members. Hailing from diverse backgrounds, these torchbearers represent the myriad facets of the fintech world. From startup founders to executives from established financial institutions, from tech wizards to investors, this council ensures that the community’s vision remains unerring and its momentum unyielding. Their collaborative approach has already positioned Fintech Tuesdays as one of the most influential movements in the wider Mena startup ecosystem.

So, why should you, as an emerging fintech enthusiast or a seasoned professional, consider joining this community? The answer lies not just in the benefits it offers but also in the values it represents. Fintech Tuesdays is not merely a platform for networking or collaboration. It’s a movement that stands for collaboration, progress, innovation, and above all, the power of community.

To be a part of Fintech Tuesdays is to be a part of something larger than oneself. It’s an invitation to share, learn, and grow alongside the best minds in the industry. It’s an opportunity to shape the future of fintech in the Mena region, one innovation at a time. And whilst the community is expansive, it is selective, ensuring that its members are genuinely committed to its vision and are a contributing members of the Fintech ecosystem in the region and/or beyond.

In conclusion, as we celebrate the achievements of Fintech Tuesdays to date, we also beckon the next wave of fintech innovators, thinkers, and dreamers. If you believe in the power of community, in the magic that unfolds when collaboration meets capital, then Fintech Tuesdays awaits you. Here's to the bright future of the MENA fintech ecosystem, and to the community that stands as its pillar!

Are you ready to be a part of the change?