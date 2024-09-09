Demystifying AI : What's Artificial About It ?

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 2:27 PM

AI: A Human-Crafted Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is often perceived as a mystical force but a product of human ingenuity. AI systems are meticulously programmed by humans and leverage immense computing power to sift through vast amounts of data, identifying patterns and generating plausible solutions. For instance, consider a recommendation system on a streaming platform. It analyses your viewing history and preferences to suggest new content. This isn't magic; it results from complex algorithms processing data at high speeds. In the UAE, AI is being used to enhance government services, with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence aiming to make the country a global leader in AI by 2031.

The Limits of AI: Human Imagination as a Boundary

AI's capabilities are inherently tied to human creativity and knowledge. If a human cannot conceive a solution, neither can AI. This is because AI relies on pre-existing data and programmed algorithms to function. For example, data annotation is a crucial process where humans label data to train AI models. With accurate annotations, AI can learn effectively. AI struggles with tasks requiring deep contextual understanding or emotional intelligence, such as nuanced legal judgements or creative writing. However, computing power and data collection advancements may bridge these gaps in the next decade. In the GCC, AI adoption is expected to grow significantly, with the market projected to reach $320 billion by 2030, driven by investments in smart cities and digital transformation.

Current and Near-Future AI Applications

In the next five years, AI is set to revolutionise various industries. AI will enhance diagnostic accuracy, personalise treatment plans, and streamline administrative tasks in healthcare. The UAE's healthcare sector already sees AI-driven innovations, such as AI-powered diagnostic tools that improve patient outcomes. In construction, AI-driven robots and predictive analytics will improve project efficiency and safety. The UAE's construction industry, valued at $101 billion, is increasingly adopting AI to optimise project management and reduce costs. In customer experience, AI chatbots and virtual assistants will provide instant, personalised support, with GCC businesses leveraging AI to enhance customer satisfaction. AI will offer personalised learning experiences and automate educational administrative tasks, supporting the UAE's vision of becoming a knowledge-based economy. AI will assist in legal research, contract analysis, and case prediction in law and legal affairs, with the UAE exploring AI applications to streamline legal processes. AI will automate scheduling and transcriptions in business meetings and provide actionable insights from meeting discussions, enhancing productivity in the GCC's corporate sector.

The 10-Year Horizon: AI's Expanding Frontier Looking a decade ahead, AI's potential becomes even more exciting. We can expect AI to predict disease outbreaks and develop new treatments in healthcare, fully automate construction sites with AI-driven machinery, and create hyper-personalised customer journeys. In education, AI tutors will adapt to each student's learning style, while in law and legal affairs, AI will provide real-time legal advice and automate complex legal processes. Business meetings will benefit from real-time language translation and sentiment analysis, fostering better communication and collaboration. The UAE and GCC are poised to be at the forefront of these advancements, with AI expected to contribute $320 billion to the region's economy by 2030. The Human Element: Jobs and AI Contrary to popular belief, AI will not replace jobs but transform them. The key to future job security lies in understanding and leveraging AI. Those who can harness AI's power will drive innovation and progress. As AI continues to evolve, it will create new opportunities and roles that we can't yet imagine. In the UAE, initiatives like the National Program for Artificial Intelligence focus on upskilling the workforce to ensure they are prepared for the AI-driven future. The jobs of tomorrow will belong to those who can effectively deploy AI, making it an essential skill for the next generation.

— Mohammad Abu Sheikh is the CEO and Founder of LocAI Ltd., an Abu Dhabi-based Emirati Startup in Tech and AI Solutions.