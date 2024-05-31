Beyond Boardrooms

Tonino Lamborghini, President and Founder of Tonino Lamborghini. — Photo by Shihab

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 12:11 PM

IN OUR INAUGURAL EDITION of Tete-a-Tea, we aim to peel back the layers of some of our favourite eminent personalities, revealing the lighter, more personal side of their lives. While we often admire them for their professional accomplishments, there's much more to these titans of industry than meets the eye.

Today, we shine the spotlight on the charismatic personality behind the renowned Tonino Lamborghini brand: Tonino Lamborghini himself. Beyond his business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit, Tonino is known for his distinctive charm and magnetic presence, which he effortlessly infuses into his brand identity.

In this exclusive interview, we delve into Tonino's world outside of the boardroom, uncovering his favourite pastimes, cherished vacation spots, and more. From his preferred leisure activities to his ideal getaway destinations, we gain insight into the man behind the brand.

Edited Excerpts:

If you weren't in your current role, what profession or career path do you think you would have pursued?

It never crossed my mind before. Since I was a kid, I've had clear goals and dreams in mind.

I wanted to carry on my father's legacy but add my own touch to it. So, this is exactly what I've always wanted to do.

After a hectic day at work, how do you like to unwind and recharge?

During my leisure time, I enjoy visiting museums and exploring antique markets. Gardening is another passion of mine, where I use my bare hands to connect with the earth, nature, and my surroundings.

What's one skill or talent you've always wanted to learn or develop outside of your professional life?

Throughout the day, ideas constantly pop into my head while I'm eating, driving, or engaged in various activities. However, it's challenging for me to organise and process all these ideas simultaneously due to my busy schedule. Therefore, I delegate the task of manually designing them to someone else. If you could have a tea party with any historical figure, who would you invite? Years ago, I dreamed of having a conversation with the great Mahatma Gandhi over tea. Now, if given the opportunity to invite someone, I would choose to have tea with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. What's the most adventurous thing you've ever done, either personally or professionally? When I was very young, I recall being in the Philippines and deciding to spend time in a forest without any protection or means to hunt, lacking any weapons. I was a child who didn't know directions, simply wandering in a forest without food or water, admiring the beauty of nature. If you could live anywhere in the world for a year, where would you choose and what would you do there? Dubai it is! This destination offers a blend of modern art and a glimpse into the future like no other. Dubai is a magical reality of this planet.

