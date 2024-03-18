Auto Review: 2024 Audi RS7 Sportback is a stealth fighter for the streets

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 5:08 PM

The 4-door coupe, when first introduced to the market, was a daring body type that merged the appeal of a 2-door with the utility of a family sedan. The Audi A7 was the answer to pioneer of that once-pseudo segment, the Mercedes-Benz CLS and a mighty good one at that.

Today’s focus is on the 2024 Audi RS7 Sportback which is the culmination of Audi’s technology and performance in a 4-door coupe. Yes, the RS stands for RennSport (German) or Racing Sport and deservingly so. Everything about this RS7 speaks of speed. At the heart is a monstrous 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo TFSI engine, tuned for a prodigious 630 PS output. And it generates enough torque to put a small planet into rotation. The massive 850 Nm of twist at the crank is multiplied through an 8-speed automatic and sent to all wheels via Audi’s famed quattro system. All one needs is a heavy right foot to hurl this 2-ton super saloon from standstill to 100 km/h in well under 4 seconds. And with its mighty acceleration capabilities comes a sonorous exhaust note that reminds you that ICE vehicles aren’t dead. Albeit, a more elevated decibel range is desired. The gentleman’s agreement has restricted most German cars to a 250 km/h top speed - including this RS7 - but money can things that handshakes can’t. For a little extra you can raise the limit to 280 km/h or 305 km/h even. This kind of thrust obliterates the gap between a racing car and a streetcar. The superlative attributes of the RS7 are observed in its lateral dynamics as well. The grip from the 285-section tyres on all four corners and the quattro traction keep this car planted through corners like few others will, turning even the most novice driver into high-calibre one. This is quite unlike a rear-wheel drive vehicle with its tail happy tendencies will easily send you to the curb if not handled with finesse. Go easy on the throttle and it will also hit the claimed 12.6-12.1 l/100km fuel economy figure, which isn’t record-breaking by any means, but is enough to lay rest on thoughts on why you didn’t purchase a speedy, zero-emission vehicles like a Tesla. Some credit is due to the Mild hybrid and stop/start system.

The RS7 is a large family vehicle but the slanted noise and the fastback roofline has turned it into a sleek “coupe” as intended. In the past, Audi has been criticized for producing plain jane vehicles, but that’s not the case with the RS7. That sporty silhouette combines with the characteristics like pronounced creases on the bonnet, gaping air intakes, and a spectacular arrangement of LED lamps (front and back) to create a beautiful outlook. The RS models of the past were also known to be ‘sleeper’ vehicles (unsuspecting family saloons capable of eat supercars alive for breakfast), but again, that’s not the case here. The 2024 RS7, especially in this “Myth” black paintjob and giant 22-inch 5-Y-spoke matte gold wheels, delivers an overwhelming menacing visual warning to those challenging its power and speed. However, if you’re looking for pure flamboyance, this isn’t it.

The same applies to the interior. Granted most surfaces are in a neutral black, but the positive overdose of satin finish trims, the carbon-firbe panels and the mix of alcantara and leather surfaces make it a fantastic place to reside - be it a 20-minute office drive or a long-haul. And the quality of the materials, piecing of the parts, and the stitching detail really matches the famed German engineering with German craftmanship.

The RS7 is so well-equipped I must restrain myself from speaking volumes on how it’s been designed to keep the occupants totally comforted and connected. So, here are a few. The RS7’s acoustic glass filters out exterior noise while the superlative Bang and Olufsen audio system enriches your aural environment. It’s got 4-zone climate control and seat heating/ventilation is also available with the touch of button. It got large screens everywhere for the instrumentation and infotainment and a tertiary one to handle HVAC. It also has every conceivable safety feature - active and passive – to put your mind at ease, like a rear camera with a 360-degree view, TPMS and ISOFIX points to keep the younglings strapped in a child seat. And the best part is, even with the raked roofline, the rear cabin is commodious for the big and tall and the panoramic window helps in its own way.

So, what can this RS7 not do? Not a lot besides, the biased voice controls that seldom work optimally. This means your navigation inputs are hindered and you’re left to use google maps again.

And, if its Lambo-like flamboyance, an Italian badge, a deafening exhaust note you’re after, it may not be it. But otherwise, it is a splendid way to spend money. In a nutshell, the RS7 is a very capable and very expensive sports sedan that satisfies every personality you choose to make of it. It’s a stylish coupe, a family hauler, track-ready, supercar-killing machine all at once.

ALSO READ: