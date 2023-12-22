Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 11:20 AM

AL ANSARI Exchange's comprehensive approach, encompassing digital innovation, network expansion, a wide range of offerings, and a strong focus on customer service, reinforces our position as the preferred brand in the region, its top official says.

Mohammad Bitar, Group Deputy CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, said his company accords top priority to customer satisfaction. "Customer service excellence is at the core of our approach. We maintain a consistent 98 per cent customer satisfaction rate and have attracted new customers, driving higher transaction volume," Bitar told BTR. Excerpts from the interview:

How is Al Ansari Exchange enhancing the Customer Experience (CX) to ensure that it remains the preferred brand in the region?

Al Ansari Exchange is committed to elevating the Customer Experience (CX) to maintain its leading position in the region. We achieve this through various strategic actions. Our significant investment in digital transformation resulted in a 27 per cent year-on-year increase in digital transactions during the first nine months of 2023. The number of transactions conducted across the group's digital platforms count for 20 per cent of the overall number of transactions, highlighting the convenience and reliability of our digital solutions.

In terms of our physical presence, we've expanded our network of physical branches to 250 branches across the UAE. We're also expanding into Kuwait and other GCC markets to offer cross-border payment solutions to a broader customer base. Our product and service offerings cater to both individuals and corporates. These include foreign exchange, money transfers, bill payments, prepaid cards, and a diverse range of corporate solutions, such as VAT collection and domestic workers' salary payment services. Our trained customer service representatives are readily available to assist with inquiries, issue resolutions, and general support.

Could you elaborate on the digital strategies that Al Ansari Exchange has implemented to streamline remittance processes and reduce processing times, ultimately improving the customer experience?

Al Ansari Exchange is a leader in the remittance industry, providing customers with fast, convenient and secure ways to transfer money. Our omnichannel solutions streamline remittance processes and reduce processing times, resulting in a superior customer experience. We offer a variety of remittance channels to choose from, including our mobile app, online portal, smart counters and traditional counters. Our digital channels are highly efficient, allowing customers to transfer money quickly and easily anytime, anywhere. Our smart counters provide services such as remittances, bill payments, payroll salary withdrawal, credit card bill payments and cash payments for digital transactions.

With our omnichannel approach, customers can avoid long queues at branches, manage their remittances independently, receive real-time updates on the status of their remittances and enjoy the peace of mind knowing that their data is protected by the latest security technologies.

Dubai as a region is pushing its boundaries when it comes to adoption of latest technologies and innovations. How is Al Ansari Exchange as an organisation aligning itself to these regional dynamics and changes from an innovation front?

At Al Ansari Exchange, we are committed to innovation and to providing our customers with the best possible remittance experience. We believe that technology has the potential to revolutionise the remittance industry and we are adopting new technologies to improve our efficiency, reduce costs and enhance our customer experience.

We invest heavily in research and development to ensure that it is at the forefront of the latest remittance technologies. Additionally, we continuously introduce new products and services to meet the needs of our customers in the digital age. To safeguard our business and customers, we proactively address cybersecurity threats by educating and implementing best practices and employing robust security measures alongside our AML and KYC capabilities.

Al Ansari’s participation in BIT2023 added a lot of value as your brand showcased fresh insights into remittance trends, your comments?

Al Ansari Exchange's participation in BIT2023 held substantial value as it provided a platform to showcase our innovative approach to financial services. At the core of our commitment is the integration of fintech innovations to ensure secure, efficient, and customer-centric solutions. Our dedication to technological advancements is fueled by our mission to offer the best customer experience, enabling individuals and businesses to send and receive money with confidence, convenience and reliability.

Our diverse portfolio of services caters to a wide range of financial needs, from foreign exchange services to reliable money transfer solutions, bill payment services and prepaid cards for individuals to corporate remittance services and payment channel solutions for corporates.

Our participation in BIT2023 showcases how Al Ansari Exchange leverages fintech innovations to deliver a comprehensive array of financial services, catering to both individual and corporate needs. Our focus on the customer experience is unwavering, ensuring that our customers can trust in our services for their financial transactions.