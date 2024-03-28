Turkish Airlines: Taking You Where Your Wanderlust Leads

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 10:47 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 10:50 AM

Plannin a trip can often feel like a daunting task, requiring careful consideration of destinations, activities, and logistics. As the long weekend approaches, the prospect of embarking on a journey may seem overwhelming. But fear not, because Turkish Airlines has unveiled two innovative programs to simplify your travel experience and unlock new adventures.

With the Stopover in Istanbul and Touristanbul programmes, Turkish Airlines offers passengers the opportunity to seamlessly integrate a layover into their itinerary and explore the enchanting city of Istanbul. Whether you're en route to your dream destination or returning from a holiday getaway, Istanbul beckons with its rich tapestry of culture and history.

Imagine stepping off your connecting flight and immersing yourself in the surreal beauty of Istanbul, where ancient landmarks blend seamlessly with modern marvels. With complimentary accommodation options and guided tours of iconic landmarks, Turkish Airlines ensures that your layover becomes a memorable part of your journey.

STOPOVER ISTANBUL PROGRAMME

Embarking on a journey often involves the anticipation of new experiences and adventures, but what if your journey could be elevated to new heights during a layover? Turkish Airlines presents the Stopover in Istanbul programme, a gateway to immersing yourself in the captivating allure of Istanbul's history and culture. For passengers connecting via Istanbul Airport, this programme offers a unique opportunity to transform a layover into a memorable exploration of one of the world's most vibrant cities. With complimentary accommodation in partner hotels, passengers with a layover of at least 20 hours can delve into Istanbul's rich tapestry of sights and sounds, creating lasting memories against the backdrop of its iconic landmarks. From strolls through historic neighbourhoods to indulging in the city's culinary delights, the Stopover in Istanbul program promises an enriching experience for travellers of all backgrounds.

TOUR ISTANBUL PROGRAMME

Touristanbul is a complimentary layover service designed to whisk international transfer passengers on a whirlwind tour of Istanbul's highlights. Passengers with a layover time of 6 to 24 hours can enjoy complimentary airport pickup, guided tours of cultural landmarks, and culinary adventures. With Touristanbul passengers can take a glimpse into the city's vibrant essence, ensuring that every moment of your layover is filled with discovery and delight. Discover the magic of Istanbul with Turkish Airlines and turn your layover into an unforgettable adventure.

For more information and to start planning your layover experience, visit the Turkish Airlines official website today. Your next layover could be the beginning of a remarkable journey!

WHY CHOOSE TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkish Airlines has long been celebrated as the pride of Türkiye, and for good reason. With a rich legacy dating back to 1933, Turkish Airlines has emerged as a global leader in the aviation industry, offering unparalleled service and connectivity to travellers worldwide. Here's why you should choose Turkish Airlines for your next journey:

Miles&Smiles: Elevate your travel experience with the Miles&Smiles programme, where you can earn miles as you fly and shop with Miles&Smiles credit cards. Redeem your hard-earned miles for award tickets, cabin upgrades, extra baggage allowance, and more, ensuring every journey is a rewarding one.

Corporate Club: For business travellers, Turkish Airlines offers the Corporate Club programme, featuring special discounts, extra baggage allowances, and a range of exclusive benefits. Join thousands of corporate companies and enjoy the convenience and flexibility of Turkish Airlines privileges tailored to your business needs.

AVOID LAYOVER STRESS: STAY AT ADDRESS ISTANBUL

Experience the epitome of elegance at Address Istanbul. With luxurious rooms, world-class amenities, and unparalleled service, every moment is an indulgence. Discover the true meaning of opulence with 182 luxurious rooms and suites, each a sanctuary of comfort and elegance. With quick access to Istanbul's iconic landmarks and a plethora of dining options at Emaar Square Mall, every moment is filled with limitless possibilities. Immerse yourself in relaxation at the spa, indulge in culinary delights at The Restaurant and Lounge. From the breathtaking views of the city skyline from the Skydeck to the private helipad offering sky tours, every aspect of Address Istanbul promises an unparalleled experience for everyone. Address Istanbul is truly a world itself, where luxury knows no bounds.

EXPLORE ISTANBUL'S MAGNIFICENT SIGHTS WITH TURKISH AIRLINES

Embarking on an adventure to Istanbul has become a breeze, all thanks to Turkish Airlines' enticing offers that allow travelers like myself to immerse in the mesmerising beauty of this historic city for free. With incredible programmes like Stopover Istanbul and Tour Istanbul, I had the opportunity to explore some of Istanbul's most iconic landmarks firsthand:

Çırağan Palace: Luxuriating in opulence, I treated myself to a stay at the Ciragan Palace, the epitome of Ottoman elegance on the Bosphorus. The palace-turned-hotel offered a lavish experience, with its ornate interiors and unparalleled sophistication.

Sultanahmet District: I found myself lost in the rich history of Istanbul as I wandered through the Sultanahmet District. The majestic Blue Mosque and awe-inspiring Hagia Sophia left me in awe, while Sultanahmet Square revealed hidden treasures like the Egyptian Obelisk of Theodosius.

Basilica Cistern: Delving into Istanbul's history, I ventured into the depths of the Basilica Cistern, marveling at the grandeur of the largest ancient cistern beneath the city. The sight of marble columns rising from the water was truly spectacular, offering a glimpse into the city's past water supply system.

Beylerbeyi Palace: Stepping back in time, I explored the magnificent Beylerbeyi Palace on the Asian side of the Bosphorus. The ornate rooms and lush gardens provided a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle of the Sultans, making it a truly unforgettable experience.

Bosphorus: Experiencing the breathtaking beauty of the Bosphorus was a highlight of my journey. From the panoramic views atop the Bosphorus Bridge to the serene atmosphere of the waterway itself, every moment was filled with tranquility and awe.

With Turkish Airlines, the world is at your fingertips. Whether you're embarking on a solo adventure, planning a family vacation, or jetting off for a business trip, trust Turkish Airlines to deliver an unparalleled travel experience from takeoff to touchdown. Experience the difference with Turkish Airlines – where every journey is a journey worth remembering.

—anam@khaleejtimes.com