Achieving Net Zero Emissions Is A Challenge, But It Is Possible

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 11:48 AM

IN THE VAST realm of global scientific innovation, few names resonate as profoundly as Dr Reji Kurien Thomas. An avid aviator and hardened veteran, his journey with career spanning over 32 years, a blend of relentless academic pursuit and unwavering commitment to global betterment, paints the portrait of a visionary dedicated to a brighter, sustainable future.

Dr Thomas’s academic journey is a testament to his insatiable thirst for knowledge. He empowers organisations as a Global Technology and Business Transformation Leader.

With over eight doctorates in diverse subjects of Technological Science, Engineering, Computer Science, Strategic Management and pursuing the highest echelons of academics at Stanford University, Harvard University, Oxford University, Wharton, Kent State University, IIT-Delhi and SSBM Switzerland to name a few prestigious institutions.

His academic pursuits began with a solid foundation in different streams of engineering, leading him to explore the intricate world of quantum mechanics. This foundation was further solidified with his subsequent doctorates, each adding a layer of expertise and depth to his profile. His research papers, published in renowned journals, have been cited by peers worldwide, marking his indelible mark in the scientific community.

World’s Best & Emerging Leader Award presented by Baron Meghnad Desai, distinguished dignitaries and MPs — House of Lords UK.

SUSTAINABILITY: A CORE ETHOS

Central to Dr Thomas’s endeavours is his profound commitment to sustainability. He’s not just an advocate; he’s a practitioner. Spearheading initiatives in regenerative agriculture, he’s ensuring that the farming practices of tomorrow are both productive and environmentally conscious. His innovative approach to carbon metrics offers a roadmap for businesses globally, aligning with the pressing sustainability objectives of our era.

In a recent Q&A session, Dr Thomas elucidated his vision, emphasising the collaborative essence of sustainable growth.

“Sustainable progress is a symphony, a harmonious blend of businesses, governments, and academia,” he remarked.

On the most reliable Carbon Metrics he mentions that “there are a number of carbon metrics that can be used to measure and track greenhouse gas emissions. Some of the most reliable carbon metrics include — the carbon footprint, the carbon intensity and the carbon budget. The most reliable carbon metrics are those that are based on sound scientific principles and that are verified by independent third parties. It is important to use reliable carbon metrics when measuring and tracking greenhouse gas emissions in order to ensure that the data is accurate and reliable”. His long sojourn unraveling the carbon cycle and the carbon code bear testament to it.

On the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), he adds that the conference is a critical opportunity for the world to come together and take action on climate change.

"The goals of COP28 are ambitious, but they are necessary to address the climate crisis. The conference will address the needs of vulnerable countries, which are countries that are most at risk from the impacts of climate change. The hosting of COP28 by the UAE is a monumental stride in our collective journey towards a sustainable future," he said.

“The goals set for COP28, from preventing the critical 1.5°C temperature rise to aiding vulnerable communities, are not just commendable but essential. The emphasis on green energy transition is timely, especially when renewable energy could supply up to 80 per cent of the world’s electricity by 2050, as per IPCC; leading to a 70 per cent reduction in carbon emissions. The UAE’s commitment to leading this global dialogue is a beacon of hope, reminding us that together, we can forge a path to a more resilient and sustainable world,” Dr Thomas added.

Regarding the main challenges of achieving net zero emissions he is quick to mention that achieving net zero emissions is a challenge, but it is possible. "The main challenge of achieving net

zero emissions will include the cost. It will be expensive to transition to a net zero emissions economy. Businesses and governments will need to make significant investments in new technologies and infrastructure,” he said.

A GLOBAL VISION, WITH UAE AT ITS HEART

While Dr Thomas’s contributions echo globally, his aspirations for the UAE are particularly noteworthy. Recognising the nation’s progressive ambitions, he envisions a UAE at the forefront of sustainable practices and technologies. His expertise aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s goals, marking him as an invaluable asset to the region.

His association with the United Nations, especially in sustainable agriculture, showcases his dedication to global transformation. Through these collaborations, Dr Thomas has been instrumental in drafting policies and guidelines that are now followed by nations worldwide.

Recognition for Dr Thomas’s work is global. He has received numerous awards, with one of the most prestigious accolades as “The World’s Best Emerging Business Leader” at the House of Lords, British Parliament UK in 2022.

The victory press release read “Dr Reji Kurien Thomas is a radical game-changer in the technology industry and has won countless accolades for his meticulous work which has been a stepping stone in the realms of technology. Dr Reji is an exceptional business leader with great acumen for business strategies, mentorship and creating innovative ideas. His leadership style encourages follower ship that every company desires as its top agenda.”

Dr Thomas may be contacted at https://www.linkedin.com/in/theaviator/