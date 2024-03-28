A Haven of Tranquility

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 11:02 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 11:04 AM

Travel is no longer just about collecting passport stamps or seeking out inspiring nature. It's about transformative experiences that rejuvenate mind and body. Wellness tourism has emerged as a significant aspect of travel, offering a sanctuary of tranquillity for rejuvenation.

Wellness tourism, a sector within the hospitality industry, integrates health, fitness, spirituality, and travel. It provides activities and treatments aimed at nurturing the human spirit and promoting holistic well-being.

This niche in tourism goes beyond traditional travel experiences. It merges ancient healing practices with modern therapies, offering restorative interludes or entire journeys focused on enhancing physical resilience, managing stress, and adopting healthier lifestyle habits like nutritious eating and daily meditation. Wellness tourism prioritizes caring for physical, mental, and spiritual health.

These wellness-themed trips offer distinctive experiences, from indulging in mineral-rich thermal waters at Iceland’s Blue Lagoon to rejuvenating mind and body through yoga retreats in Bali’s picturesque landscapes. Such journeys aim to create lasting positive changes within travellers even after the end of their vacation.

They redefine travel by establishing a profound connection between health and holiday activities. Wellness businesses vary from treatments in spas to boutique hotels or ultra-luxury wellness chains, all with a focus on enhancing guests' well-being.

SPA STRATEGIES IN UAE'S WELLNESS BOOM

In the UAE, the spa and wellness industry has witnessed remarkable growth, aligning with the global trend of wellness tourism. As the country became a hub for luxury tourism, its hospitality sector evolved to cater to the wellness needs of travellers.

Natthida Klangmontri, Director of Spa, Banyan Tree Dubai

Speaking unique strategies that luxury spa and wellness businesses in the UAE to attract high-end clientele and distinguish themselves in a competitive market, Natthida Klangmontri – Director of Spa at Banyan Tree Dubai, said: " Spa businesses implement various strategies to attract discerning spa-goers and stand out in the competitive market. One key strategy is maintaining a distinct identity and authenticity. For instance, Banyan Tree Spa emphasises its strong identity, maintaining its high standards and bespoke guest experiences across all its locations."

She further adds: Another crucial aspect is the quality of therapists, as most luxury spas prioritise having experienced professionals in their facilities. At Banyan Tree Spa, we ensure our therapists undergo extensive training at the Banyan Tree Academy in Phuket, Thailand, completing 650 hours before they serve guests. This comprehensive training programme sets Banyan Tree apart from other spas in Dubai, ensuring a high level of service and expertise that discerning clients seek.

Luxury hotels and resorts in the UAE now boast sumptuous spas offering a range of treatments and therapies, from traditional massages to cutting-edge wellness technologies. These facilities cater not only to tourists but also to residents seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

Furthermore, the UAE has become a destination for wellness retreats and experiences, attracting visitors from around the world. From yoga and meditation retreats in the serene desert to holistic wellness programs in luxury resorts, the country offers diverse options for those seeking a wellness-focused escape. With its blend of luxury amenities, diverse landscapes, and commitment to wellness, the UAE has positioned itself as a leading destination for wellness tourism.

Evgeniya Sochneva, Director of Rooms at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Talking about Abu Dhabi's position in the wellness sector, Evgeniya Sochneva, Director of Rooms at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, explains: " The UAE has actively positioned itself as a wellness-focused destination, recogniSing the desire of both residents and visitors to optimize their physical and mental well-being during short-term staycations. With a plethora of resources available, from top-tier hotel spas to natural springs like those in Al Ain, along with world-class medical and diagnostic facilities and an array of cultural and natural attractions nationwide. The UAE offers everything needed for rejuvenation during short or extended stays. This diverse infrastructure enables the offering of various wellness programs tailored to individual needs. Visit Abu Dhabi has been promoting the destination with a focus on wellness interests among guests, a testament to the importance of wellness tourism in the UAE.

THE FUTURE

According to THE Global Wellnes Institute (GWI), the biggest growth rates since 2020 were seen in these wellness markets: wellness tourism (36 per cent annual growth); spas (22 per cent); physical activity (14 per cent); and mental wellness (12.5 per cent). Through 2027, some of the largest gains will be seen in wellness real estate (17.4 per cent annual growth), wellness tourism (16.6 per cent), thermal/mineral springs (14.3 per cent); and mental wellness (12.8 per cent).

Further indicating about the future growth and evolution of the spa and wellness industry in the UAE, Klangmontri says that the industry will be heavily influenced by global trends and the ability to adapt to these trends. "Key strategies will focus on identifying feasible trends, considering price points, targeting the right audience, and hosting global events to attract a broader market.

One strategy involves assessing whether there is a local audience for specific global trends before incorporating them into spa offerings. In addition, hosting global events locally can bring in new audiences and encourage local participation in emerging wellness trends. Staying updated with industry innovations and the latest products is essential. Collaborations with other wellness brands will also be vital for spreading information and enhancing brand visibility," she emphasises.

