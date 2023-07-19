Town in Greece evacuated as wildfires continue to rage

Authorities evacuate Greek town of Pournari as wildfires continue to create havoc in Greece
Temperatures in Rome predicted to rise to 42 degree celsius as Europe prepares for extreme heatwaves
Unusual rain in Northern India causes increase in water levels of Yamuna river, raising concerns over damage to the Taj Mahal
Deportation from the country depends on the circumstances. The decision is made by the Federal Attorney General, President, or delegated authority
If the indigenous-made space craft successfully competes its mission, India will join a group of three other countries that have managed a controlled lunar landing
On Thursday, during the London premiere of "Oppenheimer," the star-studded cast left early due to a major strike organized by the Hollywood actors' union, marking their first significant strike in over 40 years. Here is all you need to know
On his 74th birthday, let's take a look into his journey from a young boy to an international statesman
Narendra Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on 15th July, following a two-day trip to France
Here are some tips and tricks from desert dwellers to survive the heat
The airline, which is set to take off in 2025, informed interested candidates that it will never ask for payment or bank details from prospective candidates
While Muslims can only perform hajj during the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah, umrah can be performed during any time of the year
Nepal has a history of air disasters due to its challenging terrain, an air crash in January 2023 killed 68 people
In this video, we have compiled 4 of the most common issues reported by Threads users on the internet
Countless homes have been flooded and properties destroyed over the past three days
Spain's coastguard rescued 86 sub-Saharan African migrants from a boat near the Canary Islands, after it was spotted by a rescue plane
A week of heavy rain in Southwest Japan has left residents in the Fukuoka prefecture unable to drive as rain has caused deadly landslides and floods