Gupta favoured to win Clutch Pro Tour's Al Zorah Masters in Ajman

Natalii Gupta (centre), leading female player in the Clutch Pro Tour with Paul Booth (l), GM of Al Hamra Golf Club and Robert Fiala (r), Emirates Golf Federation. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 1:30 PM

After winning the 54-hole Clutch Pro Tour event at the Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah in emphatic style last week Dubai-born Natalii Gupta turns her attention to the next challenge.

The 19-year-old amateur, who plays off a +2 handicap and represents The Els Club, Dubai, tees off in the Clutch Pro Tour’s second 54-hole event in the UAE at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman this week. Gupta’s strong performance at RAK where she produced rounds of 71, 73 and 70 for a two-under-par 214 total is the favourite to win the event.

Commenting after her last victory Gupta said: “I played well all week, I was pleased with my all-round game. I have not played here at Al Hamra Golf Club for many years since I was a junior.

Al Zorah Golf Club will host this week's Clutch Pro Tour event.- Supplied photo

“I have never played at Al Zorah before and I am looking forward to it.”

She has the opportunity to clinch the prize for the best female in the Clutch Pro Tour’s two tournament aggregate score for their UAE visit - which will give her a Clutch Pro Tour invite of her choice this coming season.

Meanwhile, Callan Barrow (Eng), from Lytham St Annes, won the £30,000 overall event.

The 26-year-old, shot rounds of 69, 67, and 70 for a 54-hole total of 10 under par to take the £5,000 first prize.

Barrow had a five birdie final round - his impressive lead was never threatened and he won by five shots.

He has played on the Challenge Tour and last season lost his playing privileges.

The course was played at 7,300 yards for men and ladies at 6,400 yards at a par 72.

Barrow also wins a Challenge Tour spot in the $300,000 Abu Dhabi Challenge to be held at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, 18th – 21st April 2024.

The winner said, “I’m feeling pretty good. I’ve had a good winter prepping, so to come out and get the job done against a strong field feels really good. I think my all-around game was pretty good, like nothing was amazing, but nothing was really bad.

“I played in the Abu Dhabi Challenge last year but very badly! Hopefully, I do better this year on a different course. At least I won’t have any bad memories playing there.”

The Clutch Pro Tour is an official feeder Tour to the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour as well as an ‘open access’ pro golf tour for both men and women providing a genuine golf development platform primarily based in the UK.

The Clutch Pro Tour events are sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and are a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier, supported by The R&A for the participating amateurs.

The EGF received up to 20 invite spots for each of these two UAE events.

The Clutch Pro Tour is sponsored and supported by: Mizuno, Galvin Green, Underpin, Rapsodo Golf, Motocaddy, MCB Financial Services and Golf Carts Europe, and supported by Al Hamra Golf Club and Al Zorah Golf Club.

Players to have come historically through the Clutch Pro Tour include Andy Sullivan and Alex Fitzpatrick.

Results

Al Hamra Golf Club Clutch Pro Tour (Par 72)

Barrow (Eng) 69. 67. 70. 206

Chesterman (Eng) 73. 66. 72. 211.

Hassan (UK) 71. 68. 72. 211.

Hague (UK) 72. 71. 69. 212.

Syr (Nor) 70. 72. 70. 212.

ALSO READ