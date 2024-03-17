Dubai: Things to do this Ramadan

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 7:10 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 5:25 PM

In the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai is abuzz with a plethora of exclusive deals and experiences. From tantalizing culinary delights to enriching family activities, there's something for everyone to indulge in during this special time. Discover the essence of Ramadan in Dubai through these extraordinary opportunities tailored to elevate your experience during this blessed time.

Grab a 10% discount at Gymboree Play and Music Dubai

Gymboree Play and Music Dubai, the pioneer in early learning and play centers announced a special offer in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan. Starting from 1st March until the conclusion of Ramadan, families in Dubai can enjoy a 10% discount on all services at Gymboree Play & Music centers across their two locations in Galleria Mall (Barsha) and Springs Souq.

Some of the key offerings at Gymboree include - Drop-off program, which provides parents with a convenient option to leave their children under the supervision of trained staff, ensuring a safe environment for kids to play and learn. Additionally, the Open Gym sessions offer families the opportunity to explore playscapes freely, with parents and caregivers always within a hug's reach to provide support and encouragement.

Registrations: +971 050 205 4942 or info@gymboreeclasses.ae

More information: https://gymboreeclasses.ae/

Sign-up for OliOli’s Family Pass

It’s always a difficult decision – where to take the kiddos for their playdate. Until now that is. When you take two kids to OliOli, the experiential museum, you do so at a discount. The Family Pass starts at Dhs249 for two kids (and two adults); usually, it would cost you Dhs278. The building is full of fun-filled learning experiences and hands-on activities. It’s sure to be a hit.

Dhs249 (two children and two adults). Daily, Mon Mar 11 – Fri Apr 12. @olioliuae (04 702 7300).

Drive a New Car with Selfdrive

Selfdrive.ae, the largest mobility tech platform has announced its exclusive Ramadan offers, where customers can now drive out brand new cars by just leasing them for 12 months at dealership rates adding to the tech platform during this festive season.

Customers can also enjoy upto 30% discount on 3 & 6 month bookings, as well as an additional Dh50 off on the total booking amount by using a special coupon code SDRS during checkout. This discount is applicable to select cars Models, offering customers even more value for their money.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, customers simply need to download the Selfdrive Car Rental app, select their desired monthly booking, and apply the coupon code during the checkout process. This offer is valid from 1st March until last day of Ramadan, providing customers with ample time to plan their travels and enjoy the convenience of self-drive car rentals.

Contact - @selfdrive.uae or https://m.selfdrive.ae/

Indulge in a Ramadan Feast at Kashkan

Kashkan by Ranveer Brar is encouraging individuals to go the extra mile this Ramadan and avoid food wastage, help colleagues access Iftar promptly, and foster kindness within the myriad communities.

From hosting business lunches to inviting corporate entities and families to choose Kashkan as their venue of choice for gatherings, Kashkan believes in promoting team bonding and creating lasting memories in an exceptional picturesqueness.

It encourages its valued customers to dine at the restaurant and do a bit extra. For every purchase made at Kashkan during Ramadan, 2% of your spending will be donated to a children's charity. In addition, the restaurant is hosting an array of menus to create the magic of feasting by leaving an everlasting impact on the taste buds of one and all.

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

Reservation: Contact 0551291646/0585762481

Social Media Handles: @kashkanbyranveerbrar

Prices:

• Iftar Set Menu: Dh86 per person

• Iftar Buffet: Dh185 per person

• Ramadan Feast: Dh525 for two persons

• Tent Card Menu: À La Carte Price

Experience the taste of Arabic Culinary at Café Beirut

This Ramadan, an unforgettable culinary journey awaits at Café Beirut – a traditional dining spot where every dish tells a story and every experience is unique. Starting at only Dh172 per person, the extensive iftar set menu is full of classic flavours and fresh ingredients. The experience begins with Arabic bites like dates, dried apricots, and olives – followed by nourishing soups, fresh salads, mouthwatering mezze, and all-time favourite Lebanese BBQ plate with a choice of traditional dishes.

End your meal on a sweet note with a selection of Ramadan desserts accompanied by refreshing beverages like Jallab, Vimto, or orange juice. But the magic doesn’t stop there. For suhoor, you can expect a set menu for Dh159 per person a variety of live stations for Kneffeh, Kaak, Saj, and a selection of board games and cards to keep the fun going all night long.

•Where? Al Murooj Complex Downtown, opposite Dubai Mall

•Iftar timing: from sunset until 10pm | Suhoor timing: from 10:30 pm until dawn

•Price? Dh172 per person- Iftar | Dh159 per person- Suhoor (excluding shisha)

•Bookings: +971 56 575 0777 / cafebeirutdubai.com

Try the irresistible food at Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette

Available every day from sunset, visitors can expect a delightful array of dishes starting with lentil soup, fattoush salad, hummus with homemade Arabic bread, moutabel, crispy cheese rolls, and freshly made fatayer. The mains are simply delightful, offering a vibrant variety of tasty favourites like classic butter chicken, juicy tandoori chicken, and Indian spiced roasted lamb with quinoa.

The little ones will have endless fun at Treasure Island, the much-loved dedicated area where they can let their imagination fly while you enjoy a delicious meal or indulge in some retail therapy before iftar. Dine, shop, and keep the kids entertained in one place.

If you prefer a private experience with loved ones, Le Gourmet can take the menu to the comfort of your home. With customizable menu options for iftar and suhoor, private catering is ideal for people who want to celebrate in a more secluded space while still enjoying their favourite dishes freshly made by our chefs.

•Where? Dubai Mall

•Price? Dh129 per person

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, RAK

At Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island guests are promised a wonderful Ramadan that immerses them in the rich traditions and flavours of this holy month at Layali Al Marjan.

To further enhance the essence of Ramadan, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island are delighted to announce an exciting Early Bird Offer. When booked before 20th March, guests are entered into a prize draw that will see one lucky person win an unforgettable Umrah Experience. This incredible prize includes flights and accommodation, for two people.

Proving the perfect excuse to book early, Iftar at Layali Al Marjan beautifully embodies the spirit of giving, sharing and community. Iftar Buffet inclusive of soft beverages and Ramadan juices. Book before 20th March to be in with a chance of winning at Umrah experience for two, including flights and accommodation.

• Timings: Daily from sunset until 9:00 pm

• Price:

o Dh160 per person

o Children aged 6 to 12 dine for Dh80

o Children under 6 dine complimentary