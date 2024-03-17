Diallo scores extra-time winner to send Man United into FA Cup semis

The UAE passport holder had to settle for the runner-up position behind England’s John Parry in the $300,000 Challenge Tour event
Amad Diallo scored deep in extra time after Marcus Rashford made amends for a bad miss to lift Manchester United to a breathless 4-3 victory over north west rivals Liverpool and into the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday.
United's victory at Old Trafford kept alive their only hope of silverware this season and spoiled Liverpool's dreams of hoisting four trophies in manager Juergen Klopp's final season with the team.
Scott McTominay gave United a 10th-minute lead but Liverpool turned the game on its head with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah before half-time.
Antony's 87th-minute for United, however, sent the game into extra time when Harvey Elliott netted to cheers from Liverpool's 9,000 travelling fans.
But 12-times FA Cup winners United -- who are four places below Liverpool in the Premier League -- kept their foot on the gas and Rashford, who had missed a sitter late in normal time made it 3-3 in the 112th minute.
Alejandro Garnacho and Diallo then found themselves on a breakaway with Diallo firing home the winner to a deafening roar from the Old Trafford faithful. He was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card for his celebrations.
Russia's world number four tennis player, Daniil Medvedev, said earlier this month he was looking forward to competing
Bernardo Silva’s brace took him to 10 goals for the season in all competitions as the champions win without having to move into top gear
The curtain comes down on the 2023-2024 season at the historic racecourse
The Championship side reached the semifinals of the world's oldest football competition for only the second time ever
The American became only the second golfer this year to accomplish the feat after Joaquin Niemann’s 12-under 59 at LIV Golf Mayakoba
The reenergised Greek player will hope to level scores with the Polish player who has beaten her in three of their five previous meetings
The Commonwealth Games champion keeps his Paris Olympics hopes alive after A second successive semifinal appearance on the tour