What's shakin'?

Sip up the frothy goodness of the original milkshakes from Keventers

Delectable, creamy and bursting with flavour, Keventers is a name synonymous with the original milkshake. Satisfying cravings with its flavoursome, inviting, and delightful treats, Keventers has held a legacy of over 100 years.

With its feet strongly planted in India, Keventers has grown into one of the fastest-growing chains of restaurants across India with over 200 outlets and has set the wheels in motion to propel themselves into achieving roaring success across the globe, including Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

In a warm country such as the UAE, Keventers aims to serve some of the coolest drinks that have earned the title, 'Winter in a bottle'. It features lip-smacking blends featuring natural ingredients, such as pineapple and blueberries.

The brand is home to an incredible selection of flavours that would leave one yearning for more. Concoctions of thick shakes include Chocolate Oreo, Strawberry, Bubblegum, Lotus Biscoff Shake, Pistachio, Ferrero Rocher Shake, and Dulce De Leche Brownie and many more. Its fruity shakes variety features Alphonso Mango, and Exotic Strawberry. While Keventers explores new tastes to reach a wider audience, they have kept in mind how the classic shakes are still highly sought after. It offers the good old flavours of Butterscotch, Strawberry, Vanilla, Cold Coffee, Mango, and Pineapple. It also offers a sugar-free version of cold coffee. The brand has recently added a great range of smoothies like Acai Kick, Mango Paradise, Strawberry Split and refreshing lemonades like Pink Lemonade and Mint Lemonade to its menu.

In the mood for pancakes or waffles? You will be spoilt for choice with a variety waiting to tantalise your taste buds. Keventers also hosts a range of savoury bites in select stores to accompany your cappuccino or masala tea.

Looking down memory lane, the concept of Keventers frothy delights began in 1889, led by the ambitious Swedish dairy technologist Edward Keventer. Within a decade, he set up plants in Delhi, Aligarh, Calcutta, and Darjeeling. Armed with foresight and determination, Keventer scaled newer heights, and by the 1940s the name Edward Keventer Pvt Ltd became a trusted brands for dairy products in the country. After independence, Keventers fell under Indian ownership, with Ram Krishna Dalmia. Years later, the baton was passed onto Dalmia's grandson, Agastya Dalmia who along with his friend, Aman Arora, and restauranteur and hospitality consultant, Sohrab Sitaram, decided to revamp the brand.

Today, the brand stays true to its heritage by retaining its signature glass bottles. Pairing vintage with the trends of today, the trio revamped Keventers to strike a chord with the new generation of consumers, while savouring its nostalgic taste.

Find Keventers in prime locations across Dubai, such as La Mer, Al Seef and Bluewaters, Marsa Ajman and numerous high street and mall locations like Karama , DIFC, Ajman City Centre, Sahara Centre and Sharjah City Centre in Sharjah. The brand will soon serve across three new locations in DSO, Meena Bazaar and JLT.

The brand is expanding fast and is seeking partnerships to operate master franchisees in Abu Dhabi and GCC nations with focused attention on Saudi Arabia and Oman. "The brand has already started operations in the Waterfront Mall Muscat. With low investments and easy operational set-up, it's a great business investment," said Amir Siddiqui, MD, Keventers Arabia.

Plans have been continually put in place to attract new generations while maintaining the reminiscence for the older ones. While the original glass bottles remind you of vintage days, the new customised and hand-painted ones strike a chord with Generation Z. This thoughtful mash-up of trends will leave you with nothing but good vibes, and of course, a sweet-tooth fix.