Venus: Truly Amalfi

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Fri 6 May 2022, 1:04 PM Last updated: Fri 6 May 2022, 1:09 PM

The plush Bluewaters is renowned for its spectacular view of the Gulf and, of course, Caesars Palace Dubai. The replica of one in Los Angeles, US, the venue is on the must-visit list for immersive experience and fine dine indulgence.

Burrata e Pomodori in Agrodolce

A new hotspot has just opened up at the Caesar’s Palace. Named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty, Venus Ristorante & Beach is everything but subtle. The Italy’s Amalfi Coast-inspired gives you a slice of Italy in every bit you take. Located at the Caesar’s Palace Julius Tower, the beach club and ristorante is ideally situated on the pinnacle of Bluewaters from where you can spot Ain Dubai right in from of you while savouring your bites or swimming by the pool.

T bone steak served with roasted potatoes, rocket and parmigiana reggiano salad

Once we got to the tower, we were escorted through the main entrance that was contemporary and visually taller. We walked a few steps to descend down to Venus Ristorante where we were seated outside with the vantage point of the Ain Dubai in front of us and the beach on one side. There is a small private walkway by the restaurant that provides private access to the sea. Although I would recommend sitting inside, this time of the year, the evening was quite pleasant for a change, thus to our advantage of sitting outdoors. The restaurant is a family restaurant, so be ready for playful kids around along with lively Italian music.

Cocoa Pastry Dough with Guanaja Chocolate Ganache

When ready, we ordered for the Burrata e Pomodori in Agrodolce (Burrata served in sweet and sour tomatoes with basil and olive oil). An Italian classic, it was creamy and delicately brush with olive oil and colourful cherry tomatoes on the side. A portion good enough for three people.

The next we went for T-bone alla Griglia or T bone steak served with roasted potatoes, rocket and parmigiana reggiano salad. The steak that we ordered medium well done was juicy and tender and perfectly seasoned with salt. There was a lovely caramelized crust on the outer layer that gave crunch to the soft meat.

While having dinner, we were greeted by gracious staff and the manager from Italy who described the food and the inspiration behind the restaurant. She said: “The food is inspired by Amalfi Coast and everything on the menu is what you would find there. So now you won’t have to make the trip to Amalfi to have their world-famous cuisine.” It was a very personalized service and to each table as well. This is something that can really go a long way in creating a lasting memory in the minds of the diners.

What I really liked about the menu is that there are quite a few options for vegetarians and the fitness conscious. Lots of greens and seafood can go a long way in building up the popularity of this venue.

Lastly, for our sweet tooth, we chose Cocoa Pastry Dough with Guanaja Chocolate Ganache. As chocolatey as it sounds, its precisely what you get. A bit bitter and with oodles of creamy, making it a very gratifying treat.

Like the name suggests, the place is full of love and beauty and one would just want to sit and gaze at the beautiful view surrounding the restaurant. Just like how the Amalfi Coast offers the visitor the opportunity to spend time at the beach, a swim in the beautiful warm waters off the coast, wonderful views, delicious food and warm hospitality with a vibrant history, you bet Venus Ristorante & Beach is no different!