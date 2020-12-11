Transform yourself with MaitriBodh Parivaar

MaitriBodh Parivaar has launched 'Worldwide Transformation Program' under the auspices of Maitreya Dadashreeji.

Transformation is a permanent change from within enabling one to discover their full potential, says Maitreya Dadashreeji, Founder of MaitriBodh Parivaar.

"2020 brought changes to the world we live in. Our lifestyles, habits, relationships have experienced a shift. The economy has been impacted significantly affecting thousands across the globe. Uncertainty about the future has brought words like fear, depression, crisis, and chaos into our regular, routine usage. Natural calamities are on the rise. This year demands and heralds a massive change in humanity for the sustenance of the planet at large."

Maitreya Dadashreeji says, "Disconnected from the fundamental truth, we have lost connection with ourselves and the world we live in." We feel lost and in despair, and consequently, we fail to harmonise with the beings around us; In this state of lack-of-awareness, we are permanently leaving a scarring impact on nature."

The truth is that amidst this chaos, there is a Higher Power within each one of us that is guiding and shepherding us towards the calm. The solution to this confusion, restlessness and chaos is 'Transformation', according to the guru.

"These external disturbances demand an internal shift in our mindset, perspective and approach towards life. This transformation has to occur far beyond the deeper states of consciousness, in the uncharted and untapped layers of our soul. The transformation that we are talking about is a permanent shift within; that which fosters a positive state of mind, happiness, joy, peace and love towards each fellow being, as a natural state of being.

"In order for all of us to live in a happier world with clean air, fresh food, and lead a better quality of life, we need to start transforming ourselves individually," he adds.

Free for all

The cost-free initiative 'Worldwide Transformation Program' is for everybody who wants to work towards creating a better world for the future. With more than 20 online sessions offered over a span of two years, this programme is reflective, meditative and experiential.

This programme emphasises on true knowledge that will help shed off layers of ignorance in order to blossom into one's pure, higher self. Each seeker will be personally guided in their journey of transformation.

By registering for this programme, one can expect:

Improved relationships

Abundance in life

Stillness and calmness within to lead a life of bliss and fulfillment

State of positivity in any situation

Live life to its fullest

With a vision to create 'One World, One Family, One Truth', Maitreya Dadashreeji appeals to all spiritual leaders, spiritual masters world over to join him in talking on the need to transform to create a better world filled with unconditional love and peace.

About MaitriBodh Parivaar

MaitriBodh Parivaar (Family of Friends) has been working to uplift the human consciousness since 2013. Looking to spread the work of MaitriBodh Parivaar in the Middle East, MBP Lifestyle Coaching was established in the UAE in 2019.

Through its various programmes and initiatives, this global family has been working tirelessly with the sole purpose of establishing love and peace on this planet. It believes that every small individual effort can collectively lead to a global change.

In the UAE, MBP Lifestyle coaching conducts various online sessions on self -improvement and transformation.

Founder of MaitriBodh Parivaar

Maitreya Dadashreeji, a spiritual leader and global humanitarian from India, is the founder and guide of The MaitriBodh Parivaar. People from across the world describe him as a humble being in whose presence one is completely transformed for the better. Rendering selfless social and spiritual service to mankind, he has successfully integrated spirituality into modern concepts that offers practical applications for holistic growth in one's daily life. Besides helping in individual transformation, removing boundaries, bonding humanity and uniting nations together, he has guided individuals to walk the path of love and selfless service to establish his vision of 'One World, One Family, One Truth'.



Registrations are ongoing until December 31, 2020.

The classes will begin in January 2021.

To register, log on to www.maitribodh.org/transform or email us at info@maitribodh.org