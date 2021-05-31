The Eighth Wonder

Welcome to the largest manmade island on this planet, one of the famed landmarks of Dubai

Honouring the shape of the palm tree, which is native to the region, the island constitutes of the trunk, the crescent and 16 fronds, together forming its unique shape. The area hosts an exceptional collection of luxury residences, some with private beaches, as well as an assortment of gourmet restaurants, chic cafes, adventurous entertainment facilities that serve both the faint of heart and the adrenaline junkies.

Activities

Cheeky Monkeys

Little ones can come together to laugh and make new friends. It's a great birthday party venue with five levels of fun including slides, trampolines and climbers. Kids will enjoy hours of uninterrupted fun (and exercise).

Fit Box Gym

Sign up for a range of workout regimes, classes and plans (including boxing) and work with the certified team of instructors. Classes are available for men, women and children.

The Yellow Boats

Water sports, sightseeing, fishing tours - whatever aqua-based adventure you're after, The Yellow Boats will provide. Hire a first-class boating experience for a special private guided tour of the Arabian Gulf.

Swim with sea creatures

At Atlantis, swim with dolphins at Dolphin Bay, get up close and personal with the resident sea lions, and take a tour of The Lost Chambers Aquarium, where you can snorkel or dive through lagoons that are teeming with marine animals.

Culinary spots

Maiden Shanghai

Found in the FIVE Palm Jumeirah Resort, this three-floor restaurant features an exclusively organic gourmet Chinese menu. With private dining rooms and a space for karaoke, you'll also be treated to some of the very best views of the city from a stunning rooftop lounge.

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay's Dubai venture comprises a sprawling dining room and large outdoor terrace, which fills up pretty quick! The menu is full of homely dishes with a touch of elegance, and some with a twist of quality expected of the most famous chef in the world.

Bidi Bondi

This Aussie and surf-themed venue is a popular spot to watch a game, serving up large helpings of decent Antipodean-themed food. Located on Palm Jumeirah's Shoreline, it is perfect if you're looking for casual dining with a buzzing atmosphere.