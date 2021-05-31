Slice of goodness

Join in the Circle of Crust, a delicious new pizza chain in Dubai specialising in gourmet-style pizza with a variety of flavours

Circle of Crust is the brainchild of Kartik Anand who isn't just a total foodie but also the founder and executive chairman of the parent company, Kings Group Ventures. Having sampled some of the best pizzas around the world, he realised that there's a hugely unexplored market within the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry when it came to artisanal or thin-crust pizzas. He understood that in the food delivery market, pizzas play a huge part. However, he did also realise that almost everyone was primarily selling only pan pizzas. This is when the idea of Circle of Crust was born. The mission was to provide flavours that are creatively mixed with high quality, natural ingredients, consistently creating an experience that is as unique as its pizzas!

Kartik Anand, Founder and Executive Chairman, Kings Group Ventures

What makes Circle of Crust stand out from other brands are the pizza bases. When was the last time you selected the base, sauce and toppings for your pizza? You can do that with a sandwich but not a pizza. Not until now. The restaurant offers guests six artisan bases to choose from. These bases appeal to people with any dietary preferences. There are three vegetable-based bases - corn, beetroot and spinach. These bases are 60 per cent vegetable so you get a wholesome taste in every bite. There is also a whole wheat base with the goodness of flax seeds, a multigrain base and even one for those who are gluten intolerant.

These are options that you may not find even in some of the best fine-dining restaurants that you can now enjoy in the comfort of your living room - hot and fresh!

Apart from these, there is the crowd-favourite pan pizza with interesting options such as Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Chicken Kheema and Sausages and many more. Safe to say there is even a wide range of options for vegetarian customers too. From Paneer Tikka, Paneer Makhani to the Exotica.

Being a multi-award winning Indian brand, Circle of Crust has brought the best of India on a pie and also added a few pizzas with the Middle Eastern flair such as the Shawarma, Za'atar, Sumac Grilled Chicken, Veg Fajita and more, that have been accepted well by the local clientele.

Finally, the menu also includes a range of salads, cheesy pasta, baked lasagnas, garlic bread, mocktails and a whole lot more! A visit here would definitely leave you spoilt for choice.

Circle of Crust is located in the bustling food court of The Dubai Mall and is currently in the final stages of opening its second outlet on Sheikh Zayed Road. Apart from that, the wheels are already in motion for its second phase of expansion in India. By 2022, Circle of Crust plans to enter the Singapore market and by 2024, the city of London.

The pizza connoisseur definitely sees itself as a global chain by 2025.