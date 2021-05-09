- EVENTS
Must-haves for home décor during Eid
Eid is soon to be here and hosting is get your home ready for hosting must be on your mind. Here are some design elements you can add to spruce up your home and dazzle your guests.
> Stars and moon: One of the prominent signages of Muslim culture and this festival is the placing of a moon or stars as temporary décor. The falling stars, garlands, strings or wall hangings would look amazing on windows, above doors or the walls on this special day. You can either hang them throughout the house, in the living room or adorn your home walls with cut-outs.
> Statement lighting I'm sure every designer will agree, lighting is everything and its impact on a space is often overlooked. Alternatively, it is important to highlight the corners of your home by adding statement or décor lights to add brightness and glitter. Fairy lights are absolute lifesavers in terms of festive décor. These versatile lights are a super-easy way of adding subtle Eid decorative lights to your home. Vintage lanterns or candle-lit chandeliers would also add a rustic and traditional look to the home.
> Fragrance: One of the most important aspects that differentiate the ambience of a place is a distinct fragrance. The smell of bakhoor or oud usually resonates a lot with the Muslim culture as they are widely used in the two holiest mosques - the grand mosque of Meccah and the prophets mosque in Medina. A fresh floral arrangement either on the dining table or intricate corners of the home can lift the overall mood and give the home a fresh look and feel.
> Refurbishment of soft furnishings: If you feel these elements have slightly been worn off or old, it's the right time for you to get into changing these elements too, which would really make your home look absolutely fresh and new. Upholstering sofas or even making simple changes like refurbishing pillow or cushion covers will add a festive dimension to your favourite cosy corner or space in the home.
Colour schemes
Usually, it's the soft colours that go really well. The best type of colours all year round is a pick from the earthy colour palette. It never goes out of trend and at the same time, one never gets bored of these options.
Dinner table decor tips
The dining table has to be well decked up with all kinds of dry fruits, dates and gahwa. The colour and the theme play a very important part when planning a table setting. You have to decide upon a colour and a theme for your table and according to that choose all the rest. From the tablecloth to the platters and dishes, all should fit into the theme you have in mind. Colours and patterns should always be matching or you could use a contrast colour to create excitement on your table. Try and keep it plain and simple and don't overdo it. Anyway, there's a lot is going on at the dinner table, you don't want to further distract the guests from your delicious food.
- Muneeb Diberia is an architect and partner at SDA Designs
