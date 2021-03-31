Shaping young minds

Knowledge Planet prides itself in delivering top-notch test preparation to all its students

Knowledge Planet (KP) checks all the boxes for intensive prep for the JEE, NEET, SATs and CA entrance tests in India. In the last five years, all JEE toppers from the UAE have benefitted from training at the centre. On top of this, NEET toppers of the last three years have also been from here. Sachin Bharti, a Harvard alumnus and graduate of IIM, and Monika Oli, an investment banker set up Knowledge Planet in 2013.

Together, they launched the coaching centre after they noticed a gap in the test prep sphere. According to them, there was a lack of "an institution that could guide, mentor and channel students' potential in the right direction". Bharti says that he is proud that the test centre produces the highest selections in both JEE and NEET exams today.

JEE and NEET are the most important exams for students aspiring to get into top engineering and medical colleges. Hundreds of KP students get into top IITs, NITs, medical colleges in India and abroad as well as top engineering, medicine and commerce programmes around the world.

Oli tells us, "Over the last few years, the importance of board exams has been going down. In the past, NRI students could get into top colleges on the basis of board marks. Not anymore. Now, entrance exams such as NEET and JEE are compulsory. This has led to a huge shift from students attending private tuitions in higher grades, to quality test prep institutions such as Knowledge Planet."

Monika Oli, Chief Mentor

Knowledge Planet's journey began with around 100 students. Fast forward to today, it has over 2,000 children from grades nine to twelve from a range of Indian schools in the UAE studying across 13 centres in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ajman.

Over the years, Knowledge Planet has built a reputation for being a top-notch test preparation centre producing the best results in the UAE consistently. "We understand Gulf students better than anyone else. Understanding our students has helped us design the right programmes for them" says Oli, lead mentor at the centre.

A class apart

Knowledge Planet trains students across the country, which means that students don't just compete with their peers from school but also with achievers from leading schools in the country. The centre also prides itself in hiring the top teachers from leading Indian institutions citing that they bring the best practices from India, and combining that with the requirements of Gulf-based students creates the perfect blend for Knowledge Planet pupils.

Hybrid learning

In addition to its range of physical testing centres, it has built a state-of-the-art digital platform consisting of live lessons, online testing to match real-life entrance exams, apps, online doubt solving and a video platform. Bharti still holds that physical classes are paramount to education. "It is an incorrect notion that online education is a replacement of physical education. There are irreplaceable benefits to physical classes such as personal interaction with the teacher, better discipline, more focus, higher quality learning, social interactions and motivation," he says adding, "Online education is a wonderful tool. It can be used to support physical classes. Recently, there have been a lot of online players that have assisted students at the right time during the pandemic, and that is praiseworthy. Going forward when we are able to conduct physical classes, students will rush to centres with quality physical education, supported by a strong digital platform."

"Knowledge Planet has been very helpful in my preparation since the beginning. The classes helped me gain conceptual clarity. And the modules, worksheets and regular tests helped me to practise continuously and have a good grasp on my studies. This has helped me achieve a good result. Thank you, KP."

Ashwin Prasanth, Indian High School

First GCC student ever to achieve 100 percentile in JEE Main Exam