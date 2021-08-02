Roar of glory

It’s the month of the lions and lionesses. Gifting Leo babies can seem intimidating, but we guarantee you won’t go wrong with these gifts

If you have any loved ones who were born between July 23 and August 24, it’s time to bust out their gift registry. Leos are creative and have a taste for the finer things in life. They are innately self-confident, loyal, with a sunny personality and big-heart. Fire is the element of this zodiac sign so you want to stick to warm colours like gold and red, yellow. There’s no hard and fast rule, of course, every person has their preferences, however, you’re bound to find something for your loved one in this list. As a fellow Leo, curating this list may have got a little personal.

Ethikal

Let’s start with the bling, shall we? Us Leos love our gold, so anything that you gift us needs to bring an element of the shiny metallic colour. Rubies, diamonds and topaz complement Leo well. For the lions, you can gift a bracelet, chain or ring while adding a pair of gilded earrings for the lionesses. Go the extra mile and personalise the item with the giftee’s name, picture, or a liom.

Keeping to the theme, the golden and warm hues rule applies to fashion too. Gold-studded clutches, glowing orange dresses and shirts, loud patterns are all game for the roaring Leo. This shouldn’t take too long to find as these are the colours of the season.

Leos are loud and proud of our sign, but that doesn’t mean we don’t like the occasional introspective moment. Music takes one to different places — from the popping vibes of a party to the tranquillity of an endless field. Leos adore listening to music as an escape and to blow off steam. An ideal gift would be some high-tech noise-cancelling headphones, tickets for a concert, a portable speaker and if they have the voice for it, a karaoke mic. If the birthday boy/girl is a real music snob, get them a vinyl of a favourite album (if they don’t already have it). Anything that offers a distinct listening experience would do.

Feeding in from the bit about ‘looking inside’, Leos do love to pamper themselves. There’s nothing more personal than personal care. Spritzing on a little parfum, getting a foot massage, chilling in a bathrobe, a fitness smartwatch and whatever else it may be, a basket of personal grooming items or a spa kit show love and care — two things that are always welcome.

Subtlety isn’t always the game, so go for some Leo themed trinkets! Wall art, mugs, pencil holders, cushions etc. you definitely can’t go wrong with giving a Leo a gift to show off their zodiac sign.

Marks and Spencer

Leos are also known to be sweet tooths so we would really appreciate a box of gourmet chocolates and candies to indulge in (please and thank you!). You can also visit a dessert/malt shop, organise a tour of the best dessert places in the UAE, or get a personalised Leo box with exclusive red and yellow elements like raspberry and strawberry and caramel, mango and more. Also, chocolates do fine for the youngins too but delve a bit more and go for something educational or musical.