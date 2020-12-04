Read this before you get your ears pierced!
Having your ears pierced young as a result of some cultural norm means that you most likely don't remember the process you'd gone through. Now as an adult, if you're considering getting another spot for an accessory, or are new to the whole thing, we've got a quick 101 for you.
Getting started
First things first, figure out where on your ear you'd like to wear your new set of accessories. While pain tolerance is different from person to person, we have a generic idea of which areas hurt the most and least.
Know what you're in for
Ear lobes, the fleshy common area for piercing, is the least painful, with most feeling just a light pinch and heals the fastest. The most painful is the industrial piercing, where the needle goes through two parts of sensitive cartilage, and healing can take up to nine months. This requires dedicated care and is not for the faint-hearted.
Go pro
As tempting as over-the-counter piercing products and the DIY tutorials are, we highly recommend seeking out a professional to help you achieve your new look. This will also help you experience less pain and avoid risk of infections. Better safe than sorry.
Don't stress
Since you're heading to a professional, you can rest assured your session will go smoothly. You can also apply numbing cream to your ear at least 40 minutes prior to your appointment for peace of mind. In any case, be prepared to feel a bit of discomfort. You may bleed a little bit but this is totally normal.
Commit to care
Depending on where you've got your piercing, you will need to check on it and disinfect the area from time to time. Don't forget to wash your hands properly with soap and water and sanitise the earrings before putting them back in place. Opt for a light accessory to get started to avoid stressing out your ears.
Disclaimer: Consult a medical professional to ensure you are fit for piercings. And never take aspirin or similar medication before a session, it affects the body's ability to clot blood.
