Ready for a challenge? TGI Friday's new Big AF Burgers are mean and loaded!

Duel the big burgers with the fam this festive season

There are days when I'm struck by an intense desire to sink my teeth into something big and meaty. Not quite like steak or escalope, but a dish that would make one want to pull their hair back and cradle the meal in their hands to admire its contents, before baring fangs to embark on a wonderful savoury ride.



If you're experiencing that craving just as much as I am right now, then drop everything and make a beeline for TGI Fridays. Their new menu, "Big AF Burgers" features the some of the biggest, juiciest, sloppiest and meatiest deckers that are dripping with flavour and promises to awaken all your senses in just one bite.



Earlier this weekend, I'd stepped into their wonderfully spaced-out restaurant in Rove Downtown Dubai - a venue that not only features an artsy hipster vibe, but also boasts clear views of the stunning Burj Khalifa at a distance. While my partner and I chose to sit inside so we could peek into their massive open kitchen, I'd highly recommend lounging in their outdoor shaded seating area for a picturesque mealtime in Dubai's gorgeous cool weather.



Now, on to the beasts we'd tucked into. I'd ordered the Warrior Burger while my partner opted for Monster Mac Burger. The names I read out loud in jest when ordering were more than what they represented when our server brought them out. Aesthetically-speaking, the Big AF Burgers deliver quite an impact! They stage a bold appearance on your plate and are brag-worthy, so click away for the 'gram.



For me, one look at these big mommas had me asking for gloves. Despite slicing the burger in half, I knew that it would be impossible to keep the burger neatly nestled between my fingers during the mini feast session. When I took my first bite and was left awestruck by the warm, comforting taste.

The Warrior Burger is everything I would imagine a burger to be, as I had my fill of a soft brioche bun, the wholesomeness of medium-grilled beef, the stringiness of mozzarella sticks, crispy beef bacon, and crunch of fresh and caramelised onions. My partner, a cheese lover, was charmed by his Monster Mac, despite being the sloppiest burger out of the two.



The verdict: The "Big AF Burgers" series are locked and loaded, quite literally, with huge stacks of thick patties topped with hearty pairings and saucy condiments. My only advice to you, dear reader, is to visit TGI Friday's on an empty stomach. These monsters are incredibly filling AND also come with a complimentary side of your choice.

PS: We kept ours classy with their seasoned fries and sweet potato fries.