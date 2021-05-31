- EVENTS
Pearl of Dubai
At this upcoming luxury development, enjoy a secluded yet connected atmosphere
Sprawled across 8.3 million square feet, still in the midst of the city but with the vibes of being in the suburbs, the area has all the perks, including shopping centres, retail stores and a 2 km waterfront promenade. The most well-known spots at Pearl Jumeirah are the trio of Nikki Beach venues. The glamorous venues are the place to see and be seen.
The star of the area is the spectacular view of Dubai's magical skyline featuring stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. Relax, take a spa day and soak up some sun!
Activities
Pool yoga
Every Sunday and every Tuesday: Enjoy a new, super cool yoga- and pilates-based workout on standup paddleboards, in a swimming pool at the Nikki Beach Resort & Spa.
Catch a wave
If you're an expert surfer and looking for a place to bust your chops, North Beach is your place. This beach usually has a sparse amount of beach-goers and tourists and it gets some really high waves during the surf season.
RollDXB
A huge space created by roller-skating fanatics. Skaters of all abilities can come, learn, practice and just enjoy the good vibes with retro disco music. You can also sign up for lessons if you're a beginner.
Queen Elizabeth II
The QE2 is a stationary cruise liner that offers one-of-a-kind entertainment, hospitality and tourist destination - the home to the first and only floating hotel in Dubai.
Culinary spots
Cafe Nikki
All-day bistro with a focus on light, fresh and creative presentation with views over the Arabian Gulf. It is known for delectable dishes inspired by Nikki Beach locations worldwide.
Beach Club
The first and original luxury beach club that combines elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one destination. Featuring cutting-edge architecture and design with the brand's signature all-white décor, tribal influences and stylish ambience.
Soul Lounge
Cool down during the summer with chill tunes and certified good times. Relax with positive vibes during the day and fast-paced DJ mixes after sunset well into the night. With the city's most panoramic views, delicious shareable plates, and a mixologist on hand, Soul Lounge is the perfect meeting spot for friends.
