New hair, who this?

The new year is about new beginnings, and many of us are ready to bid a hectic 2020 adieu with a new look.

By Farhana Chowdhury Published: Fri 8 Jan 2021, 1:49 PM

For many, a new haircut or a restyle is symbolic to new beginnings. It helps us feel as though we are leaving the troubles of the past year behind, as we look forward to new year of challenges and opportunities. Before you jump straight into an impulse cut, here's a rundown to secure your style.

Take inspiration

Before you set that appointment, browse different versions of the look you're aiming for. Collect reference photos from different angles, and choose something that fits your lifestyle and habits. Ask yourself the right questions during this process like, are you fine with spending some extra time fixing your hair in the mirror every morning, or would you prefer something low-maintenance?

Portfolio check

Plenty of hair stylists and artists in Dubai have a public portfolio on social media pages, especially on Instagram. Scrolling through their posts would give you a good idea of their expertise, the work they've done, and if it matches your needs. For instance, if you're blessed with curly hair, opt for salons that know how to handle it to save your mane from any damage. The platform also serves as another point of reference for your new look.

Set a budget

A restyle is pricier than a regular trim because it's pretty much a dramatic transformation. The rates too vary depending on the length and condition of your hair. Professional salons tend to go the extra mile to ensure that you leave with proper treatment and care, so expect to have some hair treatments added to your session. So, be prepared and set your budget accordingly, so there are no surprises or awkwardness post-cut.

Consult an expert

Your family and friends may be happy to nod along to your whims, but speak to a hairdresser before you insist on that chop. You can reach out to them with photos of yourself and the look you want to achieve via Whatsapp; or better yet, set an appointment for a complimentary consultation. A 10 to 15-minute session will help you understand the reality of the new cut on you, and open up discussions for everything from care to maintenance. Plus, you'll have a better idea of the final cost.

Stay loyal

If you've had a positive experience at your newly-found hairdressers, then congratulations! And, stick to them, so that you'll never again have to explain your hair behaviour and habits from scratch. You can also be rest assured that your tresses are in the hands of someone who knows it best. This would make it easier to consult for a future refresh cuts, restyles or even take advice for haircare products.