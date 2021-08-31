Mellow tones

Look out for these eye-catching hues that are serving major styles for all

Feeling experimental? Why not integrate earthy tones to your wardrobe this fall? Although the nature-inspired palette isn’t exactly a new notion in fashion, in recent times, these toned colours are becoming something of a new trend and we are all in for it! While other trends flame away too soon, earthy tones remain eternally stylish. There’s something so modest and calm about these neutrals — and they go with absolutely anything! What’s not to love?