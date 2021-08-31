It’s Marbleous

The ongoing interior trend that is always in season — marble

As each trend comes and goes, marble seems to maintain its place in the forefront of the interior design sector. From the ground up, marble textures can be used in the design structures from walls to floors to ceilings and home furnishings too.

Add delicate accents and statement pieces to incorporate marble into any room without overwhelming it.

So why is marble still popular today?

As a material that has been associated with luxury and wealth since the Imperial Roman period, marble is highly durable and able to withstand extreme heat. As one of the lowest maintenance materials, it is ideal to be used as a heavy-use piece of furniture such as the dining table. A dining table made of marble is easy to clean and maintain. Tables with a marble finish can add a stunning statement to any dining space.

As well as statement pieces, smaller marble home decorations can give a great touch to any room. By creating focal points and adding elements of marble, a room can be transformed with just one or two pieces. A beautiful marble candle holder, a flower pot or even a light feature, are perfect for subtle touches and simple patterns that can illuminate a modern space.

Whether a modern and stylish piece of furniture, or a subtle accessory — in the world of interior design, marble will never be out of style — it’s just timeless. The key to keeping the room fresh is by adding accessories in moderation. Adding marble in smaller doses will allow it to stand out and add a decorative touch without overwhelming the space.

Courtesy: Chattels and More.