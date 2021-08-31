It’s Marbleous
The ongoing interior trend that is always in season — marble
As each trend comes and goes, marble seems to maintain its place in the forefront of the interior design sector. From the ground up, marble textures can be used in the design structures from walls to floors to ceilings and home furnishings too.
Add delicate accents and statement pieces to incorporate marble into any room without overwhelming it.
So why is marble still popular today?
As a material that has been associated with luxury and wealth since the Imperial Roman period, marble is highly durable and able to withstand extreme heat. As one of the lowest maintenance materials, it is ideal to be used as a heavy-use piece of furniture such as the dining table. A dining table made of marble is easy to clean and maintain. Tables with a marble finish can add a stunning statement to any dining space.
As well as statement pieces, smaller marble home decorations can give a great touch to any room. By creating focal points and adding elements of marble, a room can be transformed with just one or two pieces. A beautiful marble candle holder, a flower pot or even a light feature, are perfect for subtle touches and simple patterns that can illuminate a modern space.
Whether a modern and stylish piece of furniture, or a subtle accessory — in the world of interior design, marble will never be out of style — it’s just timeless. The key to keeping the room fresh is by adding accessories in moderation. Adding marble in smaller doses will allow it to stand out and add a decorative touch without overwhelming the space.
Courtesy: Chattels and More.
-
Metrolife
Kickstart your medical career
Admissions are still open for 2021 at Ramaiah Group of... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Dream destination
Recognising that homes are an ever-changing space, the new collection ... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Canvas connoisseur
Don’t add art as an afterthought... but as a design aesthetics READ MORE
-
Metrolife
It’s Marbleous
The ongoing interior trend that is always in season — marble READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Last US troops leave Afghanistan: Pentagon
The last planes took off from Kabul airport at 3.29pm Washington time,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates says no approval needed for visit visa...
Passengers holding tourist visa are now allowed to travel to Dubai. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flydubai: UAE travel rules for visit visa, entry...
UAE authorities announced the resumption of visit visas for all from... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed sends message to Modi on bilateral ...
The message was handed over by Dr Anwar Gargash to Indian External... READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September 2021
30 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla