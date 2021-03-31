- EVENTS
Immigrate to the world
Step in to step out with an unmatched unique experience with Fly High Abroad
Fly High Abroad is one of the most prominent and trusted immigration and visa consultants in the UAE as well as globally. Thriving on its decade-long domain expertise, the company excels in providing specialised and personalised services like study and work permits, permanent residency, business immigration and visas, and tourist and family-sponsored visas for Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the USA and Europe. Fly High Abroad keeps it updated with the latest immigration laws and regulations, delivering a hassle-free experience to numerous families. With their expertise and know-how, the company helps people make informed decisions while choosing their dream destinations for immigration.
Fly High Abroad aims to provide and promote the utmost standards in serving its customers and creating the best value proposition for them. It believes in hiring and retaining the best talent that allows performance at the highest level of professional excellence, built around the core values of integrity, honesty and innovation. It looks at bringing forth an advanced and integrated model of immigration services with an objective to offer pragmatic solutions to its clients all over the world. Fly High Abroad is in a position to offer the right guidance to its clients through effective consultancy and assessment, enabling them to apply for the right programme and get the desired outcome. Customers can get access to all these services at an affordable price.
Fly High Abroad's services:
Skilled immigration: Canada, Australia, permanent residency
Business immigration: Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, New Zealand
Student visa: Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, New Zealand
Visit Visa: Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United States of America, Europe
Work Permit: Canada, Poland, Portugal, Malta
The right guidance through free assessment by experts and effective counselling
Flexible payment plans
Webinars on immigration process and policies and an Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) member conducts webinars for awareness and to provide the right guidance
Abhishek Mahajan, Managing Director
We believe in excellent service and the right guidance to our applicants and we make sure they reach their dream destinations. We leave no stone unturned until you get success and come up with multiple options in order to get you the desired results.
Office No. 2302, The Prism Tower, Business Bay, Dubai. | Phone: +971 4 577 6331 | Mobile: +971 50 109 5911
