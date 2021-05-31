Hydrate and rejuvenate

The benefits of quenching your thirst with alkaline water

Did you know that since most of our body is water-based, the pH level of your drinking water can have profound effects on your body chemistry, health and disease? While regular drinking water has a pH between 6.5 to 7.5, alkaline water has a pH greater than eight and studies show that drinking the latter can be more beneficial due to its antioxidant properties to fight free radicals.

With summer fast approaching, it is essential to bear in mind that the hot and humid weather can increase water loss in the body. With over 60 per cent of the human body consisting of water, fluids must remain an integral part of our dietary habits. Drinking water with an alkaline pH helps your body stay hydrated for longer ensuring you power through the rising temperatures with ease. Here are five benefits to switching to an alkaline lifestyle:

Boost's immunity

Having well-balanced pH can boost your immunity as alkaline water neutralises the toxic compounds in the body and hence is more easily absorbed, allowing toxins and harmful substances to easily flush out from your system. Drinking alkaline water regularly can also improve the performance of your circulatory system as it alters the quality of blood so that more oxygen is carried to your vital organs, protecting the body from various illnesses.

Prevents diseases

Alkaline water is a powerful antioxidant with surplus electrons that can reduce the free radicals in your body, which helps in getting rid of toxic wastes and excess acid from the body. All benefits of alkaline water work in tandem to make the immune system stronger to fight foreign pathogens and infections.

Solves digestive issues

Alkaline water can correct excess acidity in your tissues and relieve you of acid reflux, which affects people who eat cuisines that tend to be spicy. Slows down ageing

The antioxidants present in alkaline water can protect the body from the growth of cells that damage free radicals, which could slow down the ageing process alongside other benefits.

Ultra-hydrating properties

Alkaline water ensures a balanced PH level within your body and prevents degenerative diseases. The best alkaline water undergoes a unique filtration process in which the water clusters are reduced in size, enabling them to hydrate your body more efficiently, leaving you feeling rejuvenated and doubly refreshed. This property is highly beneficial to people who love working out daily as their bodies require more water.

We can all agree that water is an essential need for body health, but not all water is the same. Bisphenol A (BPA) is a chemical used in creating plastic items including water bottles. This is harmful to the body. Step into an alkaline lifestyle today and enjoy the extra benefits of a BPA-free drink that regular water may lack.

- Ashish Bhandari is the Owner of Aquaplus