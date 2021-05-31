Holiday for the books

Arcadia Tourism Travel Guidance Services LLC is the one-stop to reconnect you to travel and with an unforgettable and stress-free break

Arcadia Tourism is one among the top tourism brands in the UAE and a one-stop destination for all your travel needs.

Travel is one of the few true pleasures of life. This planet is filled with landscapes, cultures and food waiting to be experienced and Dubai's central location and connectivity offer the ideal launch point for anyone with a case of wanderlust. With travel opening up again, everyone is itching to leave the house after being more or less stuck indoors for over a year.

Cue Arcadia Tourism Travel Guidance Services LLC, one of the top tourism brands in the UAE and a one-stop destination that caters to all kinds of inbound and outbound travel solutions. Arcadia is passionate about creating the finest travel experiences to some of the most exclusive resorts and breath-taking locations in the world, specialising in European, Asian, American and African getaways. Choose your desired package and leave all the arrangements to Arcadia. Plus get 10 to 25 per cent off on your first trip!

With headquarters in Dubai and branch offices in Bahrain, Qatar, India, Malaysia, UAE, Oman and Kuwait, Arcadia Tourism is armed with an experienced team of experts who are well-versed in the art of travel, so that you and your loved ones can sit back and truly relax. The travel company handles everything from the moment you meet your dedicated travel consultant till you return from your fun excursion and touch base in your comfortable abode. Arcadia is an insured and fully licensed travel company approved by the local authorities with ISO 9001 certification. As members of various travel industry associations, it upholds the highest level of standards and practices.

Trusted brand

At Arcadia, quality and service go hand-in-hand. The team goes above and beyond to ensure customers' needs are met every step of the journey. Each customer gets a personal travel consultant for their journey selected from Arcadia's professional, friendly and knowledgeable staff. Every package is tailored to the customer's requirements from scratch to make your dream a reality and help is never out of reach with Arcadia's 24/7 global support. Arcadia is an insured and fully licensed travel company approved by the local authorities. As members of various travel industry associations, it upholds the highest level of standards and practices.

Peace of mind assured

The world as we know it has changed, and this has especially affected the way we travel. The UAE and many destinations require travellers to arm themselves with a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate to go beyond immigration. Arranging this can be a hassle, especially if you're pressed for time. Even more so when there are children in tow. Arcadia helps you prepare for these requirements according to the country you are visiting and offers flexibility in the purchase decision process and connectivity across the network.

Memorable experiences

World-renowned attractions and hidden gems await you as Arcadia Tourism has a friendly and knowledgeable team set to compile exhilarating adventures as part of your itinerary. These range from desert safaris, dhow cruises, scuba diving, river rafting and skydiving, to skiing in the Rocky Mountains, snorkelling in Langkawi, trekking in Morocco, cruising along the Caribbean, a safari in the Savannahs; the list goes on.

Comprehensive services

Air tickets

Hotel reservations

Worldwide holiday packages

Global visa assistance

Airport meet and greet

Transfer service

Sightseeing tours

Car rentals

Cruise packages

Travel insurance

Business travel arrangements

International driving licence

Top destinations

Venezuela

Switzerland

Australia

The Netherlands

Brazil

Greece

Packages just for you

Armenia - Georgia

Europe

Europe - Asia

Europe - UAE - Canada

UAE - Canada

Fayaz Pakeersaheb Khaleel "Thank you to Arcadia for the wonderful service. As an Arcadia member, we utilised two services.

The first was the dhow cruise dinner which was complimentary. Arcadia tourism helped me provide an awesome birthday night to my beloved wife. The second was our first outdoor activity in Dubai after getting married and we enjoyed this as well. It's a great place for Bollywood movie lovers, which gives insights into landmark movies with full-size replica structures of shooting sites. We also loved the dance performed by Indian troops. We are eager to explore more from Arcadia." Deepak Balagopal P "I would like to thank Arcadia Tourism for suggesting Barbeque Nation, a beautiful venue with awesome service. We really had a great time and lots of fun.

Looking forward to the same at our stay and dinner on the Queen Elizabeth II cruise along with a desert safari."

Support throughout your holiday

What can you expect from Arcadia when you're on vacation?

. 24/7 support from Arcadia's Guest Experience Executives, over the phone, email or WhatsApp, from before you travel to the moment you return home.

. Giving a low down on daily excursions/activities available at your destination via representatives at the Guest Experience Centre.

. Providing destination guides on arrival.

Still to travel?

Before you get on your plane to escape the hustle and bustle of life, Arcadia has many extras and add-ons for you to consider. With a variety of airport transfer options to suit every budget, dedicated lounges so you can begin your holiday as soon as possible or reserving airport parking, Arcadia is there to ensure your trip goes as smoothly as possible. Get set to enjoy the holiday of a lifetime.

Arcadia Tourism Travel Guidance Services LLC is located at 1105, Clover Bay Towers, Business Bay, Dubai.

For more information visit arcadiaservices.net, call +971 4 5820173 or email info@arcadiaservices.net