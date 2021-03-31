Glitzy glamorous calendar

Seven-year-old Bazar, a Dubai-based event and exhibition company by Nahid Sabir Khan, delivers a fresh perspective to events and creates memorable experiences. It is also coming up with the Dubai International Fashion Runway and The Platinum Awards on October 22 and 23

With every project, Bazar strives to go above and beyond. Its events push boundaries, are meticulously planned and each have a personal touch.

Many models start their career with Bazar as fashion models and have been featured in prestigious projects.

Bazar is into lifestyle exhibitions, fashion shows, fairs and festivals, photoshoots, calendar shoots, awards, short movies, theatres, concerts and video shoots.

Recently, it has launched its prestigious Bazar Calendar 4.0 for this year. The calendar was launched in the presence of Yaqoob Al Ali from the Dubai Municipality and actress Leeza Bindra, along with all 12 models featured in the calendar. The calendar was the talk of the town.

Below were the models featured on each calendar page, all photographed by Stanley Paul along with the Bazar team, Yasmin Akhtar and Zankar Uchat.

January - Shelza Vasdev

February - Lavanshi Anand

March - Bhagyashri Chandan

April - Jyothi D'souza

May - Sismi Thomas

June - Latha Palthi

July - Preethi D'souza,

August - Minal Shah

September - Honey Tharwani

October - Richa Anand

November - Gauri Kumar

December - Dipa Parikh

Along with the pictures for the calendar, there was also a small song shoot by Jobby Vazhappilly released, for which Raza Murad, a Bollywood artist, lent his voice. Behind the scenes of the shoot were captured by Prashansa Kandpal with event pictures covered by Naab Photography, Glam Gardens, Candid Eye, Nasir and Zishan.

The calendar shoot was supported by Dimple Fashions, a leading fashion brand in the UAE, with over 12,000 followers on Instagram. The brand has changed the mindset of people here for the last 15 years with the value and fashion that customers need while bringing the Indian touch and western couture to the country.

Dimple Fashions has launched its imitation jewellery online. People living in the UAE and the surrounding region can order online from https://dimplefashions.com/. The company has plans to feature a men's and women's apparel section on their website. Check out https://otakuarena.com.

Find Bazar at www.bazarbynahidkhan.com or email at info@bazarbynahidkhan.com