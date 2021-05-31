- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Get unplugged
From summer staycation deals to playing at the world's highest bowling alley, here are a whole host of activities you can indulge in
FIT & SPA
Want to get a ripped body this summer? Fit & Spa at Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers is offering a cool deal on a gym membership starting at Dh45 per month. The offer is applicable to all new gym members and extends until July 31. You can also treat yourself to a sensational spa day starting at Dh175 on weekdays and Dh225 on weekends.
THE 44
Bring your A-game to the world's highest bowling alley at The 44. Located in Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, it is home to a double lane bowling alley. After a thrilling game, you can lounge at the expansive terrace and relax with food and drink. But if you happen to be in a competitive mood, continue the sporting spree with a game of darts and pool.
AQUAVENTURE
Beat the heat by heading to this family-favourite waterpark at Atlantis The Palm, which has a special UAE residents' offer where you can get 40 per cent off when you book online. The waterpark has loads of rides for all ages, so get ready to have some serious fun.
COVE BEACH
The popular beachside spot in Caesars Palace Dubai is hosting a slew of events as part of its Unplugged and Little Havana entertainment activations. You can expect live music and dance events, breakfast offers and ladies nights among other things to do.
THE SELFIE KINGDOM
Selfie-lovers rejoice! The Selfie Kingdom is Dubai's first-ever dedicated selfie museum with 15 pop-up selfie rooms. However, those wishing to pout and pucker at the camera better hurry as the museum is only open until June 15. The owners have created the most fun and wholesome selfie and photo experience for the country.
JA LAKE VIEW HOTEL
After a year, JA Lake View Hotel has reopened its doors. To celebrate, the hotel is launching a summer staycation deal. Until September 30, book a room online using the promo code 'Jasummer' for 35 per cent off rates. With three outdoor swimming pools, top-notch dining options, a golf course and lakes, you'll have plenty of sights to take in.
-
Metrolife
Get unplugged
From summer staycation deals to playing at the world's highest... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Garden trimmings
Decorate your dream green space to your taste no matter the size of it READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Make hay while the sun shines
Summer is when you need to reassess your plants' individual needs READ MORE
-
Metrolife
From the ground up
Thinking of picking up gardening as a hobby? Here are the essentials... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Just 2 families on Emirates Kochi-Dubai ...
The families arrived from Kochi at Dubai International Airport at 6am ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Does Covid-19 vaccine affect PCR test...
This and other questions answered as part of Dubai Health... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
China ends two-child policy in major policy shift
Recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Hospital to pay doctor Dh100,000 for breach...
They refused to appoint him even after he obtained the required... READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced