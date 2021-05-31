Get unplugged

From summer staycation deals to playing at the world's highest bowling alley, here are a whole host of activities you can indulge in

FIT & SPA

Want to get a ripped body this summer? Fit & Spa at Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers is offering a cool deal on a gym membership starting at Dh45 per month. The offer is applicable to all new gym members and extends until July 31. You can also treat yourself to a sensational spa day starting at Dh175 on weekdays and Dh225 on weekends.

THE 44

Bring your A-game to the world's highest bowling alley at The 44. Located in Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, it is home to a double lane bowling alley. After a thrilling game, you can lounge at the expansive terrace and relax with food and drink. But if you happen to be in a competitive mood, continue the sporting spree with a game of darts and pool.

AQUAVENTURE

Beat the heat by heading to this family-favourite waterpark at Atlantis The Palm, which has a special UAE residents' offer where you can get 40 per cent off when you book online. The waterpark has loads of rides for all ages, so get ready to have some serious fun.

COVE BEACH

The popular beachside spot in Caesars Palace Dubai is hosting a slew of events as part of its Unplugged and Little Havana entertainment activations. You can expect live music and dance events, breakfast offers and ladies nights among other things to do.

THE SELFIE KINGDOM

Selfie-lovers rejoice! The Selfie Kingdom is Dubai's first-ever dedicated selfie museum with 15 pop-up selfie rooms. However, those wishing to pout and pucker at the camera better hurry as the museum is only open until June 15. The owners have created the most fun and wholesome selfie and photo experience for the country.

JA LAKE VIEW HOTEL

After a year, JA Lake View Hotel has reopened its doors. To celebrate, the hotel is launching a summer staycation deal. Until September 30, book a room online using the promo code 'Jasummer' for 35 per cent off rates. With three outdoor swimming pools, top-notch dining options, a golf course and lakes, you'll have plenty of sights to take in.