- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Get full speed ahead
With Deutsches Auto Service Center's luxury range of services, European car maintenance and repair is a piece of cake
If you're like many around Dubai and Abu Dhabi who own a European vehicle, be it British, German, Italian, or even French, and looking for a trusted auto service centre to have your vehicle maintained, then look no further than Deutsches Auto Service Center (DAS Center).
Deutsches Auto Service Center is located in Al Qouz 3 in Dubai, serving customers across the UAE. It is a leading service centre that specialises in high-end European vehicles such as Mercedes Benz, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Range Rover, BMW, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Mini, Audi and VAG-Group.
Known for its high-quality maintenance services using the arsenal of precise equipment, Deutsches is able to diagnose and pinpoint the cause of whatever issue a vehicle is facing.
The centre has a lineup of highly skilled auto technicians with years of experience on European platforms from Volkswagen Audi Group to Porsche to Rolls-Royce and BMW, and it does not stop there. It has been responsible for the restoration of multiple Lancia Delta Integrales. All the rally car fans out there will admit that this is quite an impressive achievement.
European vehicles are delicate pieces of engineering that require constant attention and need to be maintained properly using the right equipment and set of skills. Rest assured that Deutsches Auto Service Center has these boxes ticked for you.
However, Deutsches Auto Service Center does not only limit itself to minor and major services as well as repair and maintenance; it also deals with performance upgrades and tuning for power and performance seekers. Under its in-house department, DASTuning customers can provide custom tuning on all sorts of vehicles tailored to the customer's desired performance.
Combined with the Bespoke Exhaust Modification services, Deutsches makes your vehicle perform and sound the way you want.
Get in touch with Deutsches Auto Service Center
+971 4 323 2832
+971 52 323 2832
service@dascenter.ae
Follow on social media:
Instagram: @dascenter, Tuning: @dastuning
Facebook: @DAScenter
Twitter: @dascenter
LinkedIn: Deutsches Auto Service Center
Location: https://g.page/DAScenter?share
YouTube: Deutsches Auto Service Center
-
Metrolife
Make hay while the sun shines
Summer is when you need to reassess your plants' individual needs READ MORE
-
Metrolife
From the ground up
Thinking of picking up gardening as a hobby? Here are the essentials... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Slice of goodness
Join in the Circle of Crust, a delicious new pizza chain in Dubai... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Get full speed ahead
With Deutsches Auto Service Center's luxury range of services,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Fines issued for violating Covid rules...
Most violations were either failure to wear masks or crowding. READ MORE
-
News
Kerala floods: Dubai resident on vacation drowns
Sunu, who is father to an eight-year-old, was due to celebrate his... READ MORE
-
Business
25 Indian nationals stuck on board Ever Given
BSM remains hopeful of a fair settlement with the SCA. READ MORE
-
News
UAE law: Dh5,000 fine, jail for neglecting...
Taking to Twitter, the UAE Public Prosecution warned of a Dh5,000... READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced