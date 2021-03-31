For the nature-philes

Manicured lawns with a suburban aesthetic, this is for the ones who prefer calmer vibes

The Greens in Dubai presents a wholesome communal environment offering a range of lifestyle activities, with a whole shopping complex inside! Perfect for both individuals and families, this community is a fully established neighbourhood set in lush greenery. It offers a suburban vibe, where calmness and tranquillity prevails. Here, residents enjoy a perfect atmosphere, neither too dull nor too vibrant. There are shared pools, barbecue areas and play areas for children in this pet-friendly area.

Activities

Entertainment and shopping fix

Greens is only a short distance away from two popular malls in Dubai, the Mall of the Emirates (MOE) and Ibn Battuta Mall. Visit the indoor ski park, Ski Dubai, watch a movie and play arcade games all at MOE. Likewise, at Ibn Battuta jump around in the largest indoor trampoline courts in the UAE at Sky Zone Dubai, go bowling at Switch Bowling, which doubles as a karaoke destination too!

Topgolf

Practise your golf game at the Emirates Golf Club. At the freshly launched Topgolf, score points by hitting micro-chipped golf balls at giant dartboard-like targets.

The Greens Souk

The closest shopping mall to residents of The Greens is its very own mini-mall, The Greens Souk. Stroll around checking out favourite retail stores, including a book store. Many restaurants and cafes are arranged outdoors where visitors can relax and enjoy the fresh air.

Culinary spots

The Coffee Club

One of the best pancake spots in Dubai. It preaches 'good food, great service and excellent coffee' in a welcoming and relaxing surrounding.

Arrows and Sparrows Cafe

A cosy, homegrown cafe, bringing happiness to the community This is a rare pet-friendly place in Dubai where you can enjoy a meal with ALL your loved ones.

Lah Lah

A top-rated restaurant of the locality offering a chic atmosphere and great service. Enjoy Southeast Asian cuisines here, with vegan options, in either indoor or outdoor seating in this vibrant restaurant.

Bert's Café

The community is home to a fine choice among Dubai cafes with board games for a casual meetup. It is a genuine contemporary café, with an elegant and cosy design that offers a complete and varied menu at all times of the day.

"Living in Greens is a pleasant experience. It is a quiet green oasis with a very relaxed vibe. I love how convenient everything is in this small community from finding an organic store to amazing coffee shops. The place offers the added convenience of always being just a short hop away from malls, hospitals, and restaurants."

Manpreet S

Owner, Nu Design