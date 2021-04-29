- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Fast & fitter
Wondering how to stay active during the Holy Month? Look no further
Working out during the Holy Month of Ramadan can be a daunting task, but we shouldn't lose all the hard work we put in the rest of the year in this one month! Read on to learn what to keep in mind while working out when fasting from sunrise to sunset.
Best time to workout
The best time to exercise while fasting is 90 minutes before sunset because once the session has been completed, the person will be able to rehydrate themselves after Iftar by drinking water. Since they will be exercising on an empty stomach, the routine should include low key exercises focused on resistance training, stretching, fewer repetitions with slightly lighter weights and slow short jogs or brisk walks.
Exercising during fasting can also drain energy. To avoid this, it is best to avoid vigorous exercises, which can compromise one's health. Limit each session to one hour.
What to eat before
If you intend to train right after Iftar, consume a simple carbohydrate-based meal 15 to 20 minutes before the session. This meal should include fresh fruit juice or two whole fruits.
If you plan to train before Suhoor, a complex carbohydrate meal mixed with some protein is a good idea. This type of meal should include whole-wheat toast with nut butter or overnight soaked oats with milk.
Ideally, one should train only 60 minutes after consuming such a meal.
Best exercises
Start slowly during the initial days of Ramadan as you might feel thirsty, which could lead to dehydration. Stick to low-medium intensity cardio sessions for 15 to 20 minutes with strength training after, depending on your intensity levels. Once used to this routine, you can gradually increase intensity.
You can maintain a normal intensity level if you plan to train after Iftar. But make sure to keep well hydrated before and during sessions.
Eating habits
Eat smart and fight your cravings. It is a common misconception that only burning calories can help maintain body weight, however, diet is equally important. Eating the right food in the right portions and drinking plenty of water at Suhoor and Iftar can not only help nourish your body but also replenish fluids lost during the day.
One should eat complex carbohydrates, especially during Suhoor, such as fruit and vegetables, beans, chickpeas and lentils, which provide a long-lasting source of energy throughout the day. Some of the best food items to add to Suhoor or Iftar are watermelon, fattoush salad or anything that contains plenty of hydrating vegetables like cucumber and tomato. Having said that, food that can add calories to the diet such as caffeine and soft drinks should be avoided.
- Mayur Aggarwal is a personal trainer from Snap Fitness Gym
-
Metrolife
CZN Burak Iftar 2021: More than what 'meats' the...
Last Sunday, I observed the fast during the Holy Month of Ramadan. It ... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Go gummy!
Get your daily vitamins from a chewable candy-like medicine from rite.... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Must-haves for home décor during Eid
Eid is soon to be here and hosting is get your home ready for hosting ... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
A blessed home
Embrace the spirit of the season with themed home décor READ MORE
-
Americas
US: 8 killed by employee in rail yard mass...
US President Joe Biden called the incident a 'horrific tragedy' and... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Exclusive: I do not believe in the word...
The iconic Indian boxer is aiming for her second Olympic medal at the ... READ MORE
-
Football
Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach: reports
If confirmed, it marks the end of Zidane's second spell in charge of... READ MORE
-
Technology
Facebook lifts ban on origins of Covid
Shift in policy comes after months of targeting content that the... READ MORE
News
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE Golden Visa