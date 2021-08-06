Dialogue Dubai: Taste India with a twist

Last month, I happened to visit the newest place in town. Dubbed as Dialogue Dubai, located at the Majestic Hotel in Bur Dubai.

The hotspot is the ideal destination of choice for anyone seeking Indian soul food with a twist with some live entertainment vibes added to the flavour.

From the artful owners of the famous AKS Nights, Bharat M Harpalani, Nitesh Manghnani and Harshraj Gohil of Ace Ventures Hospitality & Events, Dialogue, is a one-of-a-kind venue serving modern Indian dining and entertainment all under one roof.

The entrance is grandeur, whereas the interiors are plush, gothic and electrifying (think disco lights). The spacious illuminated lounge sets the right mood for a good dining experience.

As exciting is the vibe of the place, the food also manages to steal our hearts at the outset. Carefully picked by head chef Avneesh Gautama who has created a unique and innovative dining experience at Dialogue. The indulgent menu includes everything that’s South Asian but a mélange of global taste.

Desi Guacamole Papdi Chaat

To begin our culinary voyage, we chose Desi Guacamole Papdi Chaat, Pindi Chole Hummus (Chole masala flavoured hummus served with spiced pita bread), Lasooni Paneer Tikka with Zaatar Cream, Chilli Idli Coconut Snow (Steamed rice cake, tossed in south Indian chilli paste).

Pindi Chole Hummus

A single portion of each is good to go for two. Chef Avneesh’s medley on all these dishes caters to everyone’s taste.

Chilli Idli Coconut Snow

It was a journey upwards after that. The chef’s special Mascarpone Makhani Risotto (vegetables and mascarpone risotto tossed in tomato gravy) and Chicken Desi Goreng (triple schezwan rice, noodle and gravy) are our must-try recommendations.

Mascarpone Makhani Risotto

The delectable dishes have an Indian twist to the international favourites. I suggest selecting single dishes for each of you so that you can try a variety in each sitting.

Chicken Desi Goreng

Other dishes include Zaatar Lachcha with Paneer Tikka Masala and Butter Chicken Samosa with Garlic Bread.

Butter Chicken Samosa with Garlic Bread

But that’s not all on our list. To have a happy ending, try from the heavenly range of desserts the churros that are filled with Nutella and cream. And if you are looking for something Indian, the traditional twist is in the chai crème brulee — authentically chai with the nutty caramalised layer.

Bharat M Harpalani, Founder and Partner, Dialogue Dubai and Ace Ventures Hospitality, denotes on the launch “Our vision is to set a new benchmark in the region when it comes to combining Indian fine dining and entertainment in the region. Having worked extensively in the industry, we understand how important both aspects are, and with Dialogue, we want to offer a venue that can cater to clients looking to experience modern Indian fine dine transcending to a vibrant entertainment hotspot, every day of the week, all under one roof.”