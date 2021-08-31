Canvas connoisseur

Don’t add art as an afterthought... but as a design aesthetics

The beauty of a home lies in the details. Of course, the furniture, selection of colours, and design layout of your home are all significant factors, but it is often the finer details that can actually create the greatest impact. For centuries art has been an imperative part of home decor, with many enthusiasts spending thousands of dollars on unique and rare pieces.

Art in the home is a powerful tool that often reflects the unique style and personality of its owners, while effortlessly defining the space it occupies and shaping the greater atmosphere of a room. What’s brilliant about wall art is that it doesn’t only serve to decorate, it’s transformative. Yet for those who do not necessarily have a natural eye for art, how does one choose pieces that work for your home?

Focal point

When selecting art, pay attention to the size; if you wish to make a defining statement, choose pieces that are 100 cm in length or greater. Smaller artworks tend to be less conspicuous in a space but go well in pairs or groups of three to six. Carefully organise the collection on the same wall to create a visual display that begs the viewers’ eye to wander and explore the curation. Always measure the wall before purchasing any artwork so it will fit within the desired space.

Rotating gallery

Display artwork that you love and turn your home into your own personal gallery. Guests get a taste of your style, inspiration and preference of art. Every once in a while, try switching up pieces from other areas within the home to create a rotating gallery, and create new and different themes to keep things fresh and interesting.

Contrast

Wall art has the ability to bring diversity to a room and allow you to play with colour. If you have coloured paint on the walls, find wall art that compliments but provides an eye-catching difference to the space. Also placing colourful artwork in a plain white area can brighten it up. A general rule is that your most significant piece of artwork should have a background that matches your wall colour. Make use of mirrors to reflect art. Reflections make the room look larger and duplicate the appearance of all wall art. Stick to black and whites when in doubt about colour.

Final look

Artwork should always be the final touch that brings a room together. Sometimes we make the mistake of trying to force a piece into a space, which may not always work. Shape the style of the room around the piece. Take prominent colours from the artwork and repeat them through other decorative elements, such as cushions or throws. The artwork will then be a final beautiful touch. Finally, trust your natural instincts; it does not need to be a perfect match to be a beautiful room but it’s more important to surround yourself with things you love.

Ebraheem Al Samadi is the Founder and CEO of Forever Rose