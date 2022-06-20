Blue Seafood Asia: Taste the Ocean

The restaurant specialises in Japanese, Chinese and Thai cuisines.

By Rhonita Patnaik Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 10:30 AM Last updated: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 10:39 AM

Sushi holds a special place in my mind. When Blue Seafood Asia announced that they have a newly launched Sushi menu, I couldn’t keep calm. The restaurant also boasts of best Chinese and Thai cuisine in the city.

The restaurant, resplendent with gold, blue and green interiors along with an open, lively kitchen and a live seafood counter, has a glamourous setting both indoors and outdoors. The contemporary restaurant is situated on the first floor of Burj Daman in DIFC. Quite a locale to match up its impressive décor.

After we set foot indoors, we were taken to our table by the courteous host who explained the exotic menu that had various kinds of sashimi and nigiri. She also mentioned that Wednesday as Seafood Nights and we could choose dishes from a la carte if we can’t make a choice with the sushi menu. I thought that was a great start.

We decided to begin the evening with the conventional salty edamame while waiting for the first dish.

The entry platter was a selection of Lobster Maki with 5 portions, each a mouthful in its own right. The Maki was topped with an unusual combination cheese and mango sauces on a plate of the same with mini sago chips. A tip: After having the soft maki, bite into the sago chips. You will know why the whole dish is a work in itself.

Then followed the Waygu Temari Sushi. Shaped like a truffle, the 3-portion dish is made with seared wagyu nigiri, miso aioli and topped with fresh truffle shavings. This innovation is definitely my favourite from the list.

Blue Seafood Asia have amazing assortment of Gunkanmakis that come in five flavours — Crab, Lobster, Salmon, Tuna and Hamchi. Gunkanmakis are a type of hand-formed oblong-shaped sushi that are filled with rice with a strip of seaweed wrapped around the side. The five Gunkanmakis served to us with five flavourful toppings were literally a mouthful. Get ready for some messy, delightful eating.

After this, we ordered Thai Green Curry with Prawns on a whim because the food was great until now. The curry with notes of heat and fragrant with herbs couldn’t be any better. I highly recommend to try this dish out at Blue Seafood Asia.

Lastly, we literally went raw with our choice when we order Omakese Style Sashimi. The choice ranged from Yellow-spotted Trevally, Salmon, Tuna and Red Snapper bought in a bed of ice with wasabi and soy sauce. The freshness is the ingredients surpassed my expectations and fear of not liking the taste.

We then indulged ourselves with chocolate lava cake topped with vanilla icecream. Perfect ending!

All in all, I am going back for the Seafood Nights any Wednesday soon.