Around town

Cool off the summer with our list of the best activities you can indulge in

Bao and Boujee, Dusit Thani - Dubai’s party people can now look forward to a new brunch location at 24th St. Dusit Thani. With rich Asian vibes, Bao and Boujee features an array of mouthwatering dishes from around the world with stunning views of Dubai’s skyline and Burj Khalifa. You can also expect resident DJ Stasi, an international open-format DJ to rock your afternoon so get ready to have some fun. Treat yourself to beverages for Dh150 from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Ice bath therapy – No better way to rejuvenate yourself this summer than the ice bath therapy at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Immerse yourself in the new cold-water, ice-bath treatment aimed to help reduce stress and anxiety as well as recovery of the muscles. Surrender to the multiple benefits of cold exposure at this new spot in Dubai. Book in advance with sessions starting from Dh 125.

Yoga session - Set your soul free with a relaxing session of yoga at level 54, Address sky view. Learn more about the broad spectrum of benefits and the effects of yoga with Nuri, the instructor. Book your seats in advance to avoid disappointment. Prices starting from Dh 160 per person. For an additional Dh 100 you can also enjoy a nutritious buffet breakfast at the Restaurant at Address Sky View.

Dukes the Palm – Get away from the hustle bustle and take a trip to the all-new Dukes the Palm located at the heart of Palm Jumeirah. With breathtaking views of Dubai Marina, an infinity pool and an aquamarine lazy river the property is the perfect destination to let loose and enjoy quality time with your family. Until September 9, book a room online with a special promo code ‘LUCKY15’ where 15 lucky guests can avail the chance to book a deluxe room daily for as low as Dh 299.

Tania’s Teahouse – Ring in at Tania’s Teahouse to celebrate National relaxation day on 15 August. Don’t forget to check out the Magic Mylk menu for great offers while you cosy up in the corner trying new flavours. Bring in your gal pals for a long due catch up and use the code ‘immuni-tea’ for a special buy one get one free on magic mylks. What’s more? Show off your skills by asking for a free complimentary tea themed colouring page. How exciting!