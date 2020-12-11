Acupressure - relief at your fingertips

Target the right pressure points for a sense of calm.

Tapping away at a keyboard while engrossed at work, or sitting on the couch binging shows for hours on end, is bound to leave you with aches of all kinds. Since that luxurious spa getaway is a whole weekend away, give yourself a mini acupressure massage for immediate relief.



Your palms are a magical platform of pressure points that could bring instant calm to your body and mind. Here are some target areas to remember:

Stressed or anxious

He Gu or the Union Valley to the rescue. Place your palms outwards and notice the webbed point between your thumb and index finger. Massage the fleshy, tender part for relief. Experts advise pregnant women to avoid this massage.

Irritated or heart palpitations

The solution for unstable emotions is in the crease of your wrists, aka Heart 7. Draw a line from the space between your ring and pinky finger all the way to your wrist to find the exact pressure point. Massage that area in circular motions.

Nausea or stomachache

The inner gate or Nei Guan is the point of relief for this. Face your palm towards you and starting from your wrist, measure three fingers down to find the point. Apply firm downward pressure between the two tendons and massage to stimulate the area.

Stiff neck and shoulders

The Zhong Zu, also known as the triple energiser, is set between the knuckles of your ring and pinkie. Rather than make fists, set your palm face down on a table and apply deep and strong pressure in the groove and massage for few seconds.

Can't fall asleep

Target the Laogong, also known as Pericardium 8 point. Ball your fist and note the point that the top of your middle finger touches. Gently massage that area with your thumb or the back of a pen in circular motion. This is known to bring ease to your mind.