Acupressure - relief at your fingertips
Target the right pressure points for a sense of calm.
Tapping away at a keyboard while engrossed at work, or sitting on the couch binging shows for hours on end, is bound to leave you with aches of all kinds. Since that luxurious spa getaway is a whole weekend away, give yourself a mini acupressure massage for immediate relief.
Your palms are a magical platform of pressure points that could bring instant calm to your body and mind. Here are some target areas to remember:
Stressed or anxious
He Gu or the Union Valley to the rescue. Place your palms outwards and notice the webbed point between your thumb and index finger. Massage the fleshy, tender part for relief. Experts advise pregnant women to avoid this massage.
Irritated or heart palpitations
The solution for unstable emotions is in the crease of your wrists, aka Heart 7. Draw a line from the space between your ring and pinky finger all the way to your wrist to find the exact pressure point. Massage that area in circular motions.
Nausea or stomachache
The inner gate or Nei Guan is the point of relief for this. Face your palm towards you and starting from your wrist, measure three fingers down to find the point. Apply firm downward pressure between the two tendons and massage to stimulate the area.
Stiff neck and shoulders
The Zhong Zu, also known as the triple energiser, is set between the knuckles of your ring and pinkie. Rather than make fists, set your palm face down on a table and apply deep and strong pressure in the groove and massage for few seconds.
Can't fall asleep
Target the Laogong, also known as Pericardium 8 point. Ball your fist and note the point that the top of your middle finger touches. Gently massage that area with your thumb or the back of a pen in circular motion. This is known to bring ease to your mind.
-
Metrolife
Burrito's Beyond Borders: Classic Mexican...
Gate Avenue at DIFC recently launched an exciting new dining... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Ready for a challenge? TGI Friday's new Big AF...
Duel the big burgers with the fam this festive season READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Wok in progress
A wok is a beautiful utensil of choice if you are looking to stir-fry ... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Make working from home work for you
Location mattersConsider choosing a relatively quiet corner in your... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews